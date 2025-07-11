Listen To The Sound Of The Crystals

We’re all used to crystal resonators — they provide pretty accurate frequency references for oscillators with low enough drift for most of our purposes. As the quartz equivalent of a tuning fork, they work by vibrating at their physical resonant frequency, which means that just like a tuning fork, it should be possible to listen to them.

A crystal in the MHz might be difficult to listen to, but for a 32,768 Hz watch crystal it’s possible with a standard microphone and sound card. [SimonArchipoff] has written a piece of software that graphs the frequency of a watch crystal oscillator, to enable small adjustments to be made for timekeeping.

Assuming a microphone and sound card that aren’t too awful, it should be easy enough to listen to the oscillation, so the challenge lies in keeping accurate time. The frequency is compared to the sound card clock which is by no means perfect, but the trick lies in using the operating system clock to calibrate that. This master clock can be measured against online NTP sources, and can thus become a known quantity.

We think of quartz clocks as pretty good, but he points out how little it takes to cause a significant drift over month-scale timings. if your quartz clock’s accuracy is important to you, perhaps you should give it a look. You might need it for your time reference.

Header: Multicherry, CC BY-SA 4.0.