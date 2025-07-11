DIY X-Rays Made Easy

Who doesn’t want an X-ray machine? But you need a special tube and super high voltage, right? [Project 326] says no, and produces a USB-powered device that uses a tube you can pick up two for a dollar. You might guess the machine doesn’t generate X-rays with a lot of energy, and you’d be right. But you can make up for it with long exposure times. Check out the video below, with host [Posh Arthur].

The video admits there are limitations, of course. We were somewhat sad that [Project 326] elected not to share the exact parts list and 3D printed files because in the unlikely event someone managed to hurt themselves with it, there could be a hysterical reaction. We agreed, though, that if you are smart enough to handle this, you’ll be smart enough to figure out how to duplicate it — it doesn’t look that hard, and there are plenty of not-so-subtle clues in the video.

The video points out that you can buy used X-ray tube for about $100, but then you need a 70kV power supply. A 1Z11 tube diode has the same basic internal structure, but isn’t optimized for the purpose. But it does emit X-rays as a natural byproduct of its operation, especially with filament voltage.

The high voltage supply needs to supply at least 1mA at about 20 kV. Part of the problem is that with low X-ray emission, you’ll need long exposure times and, thus, a power supply needs to be able to operate for an extended period. We wondered if you could reduce the duty cycle, which might make the exposure time even longer, but should be easier on the power supply.

The device features a wired remote, allowing for a slight distance between the user and the hot tube. USB power is supplied through a USB-C PD device, which provides a higher voltage. In this case, the project utilizes 20V, which is distributed to two DC-DC converters: one to supply the high-voltage anode and another to drive the filament.

To get the image, he’s using self-developing X-ray film made for dental use. It is relatively sensitive and inexpensive (about a dollar a shot). There are also some lead blocks to reduce stray X-ray emission. Many commercial machines are completely enclosed and we think you could do that with this one, if you wanted to.

You need something that will lie flat on the film. How long did it take? A leaf image needed a 50-minute exposure. Some small ICs took 16 hours! Good thing the film is cheap because you have to experiment to get the exposure correct.

This really makes us want to puzzle out the design and build one, too. If you do, please be careful. This project has a lot to not recommend it: high voltage, X-rays, and lead. If you laugh at danger and want a proper machine, you can build one of those, too.