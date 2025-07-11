Designing A CPU With Only Memory Chips

Building a simple 8-bit computer is a great way to understand computing fundamentals, but there’s only so much you can learn by building a system around an existing processor. If you want to learn more, you’ll have to go further and build the CPU yourself, as [MINT] demonstrated with his EPROMINT project (video in Polish, but with English subtitles).
The CPU began when [MINT] began experimenting with uses for his collection of old memory chips, and quickly realized that they could do quite a bit more than store data. After building a development board for single-chip based programmable logic, he decided to build a full CPU out of (E)EPROMs. The resulting circuit spans four large pieces of perfboard, weighs in at over half a kilogram, and took several weeks of soldering to create.
The star of the system is the ALU, which runs an instruction set inspired by the Z80, but with some optimizations and added features. In particular, it has new operations for multiplication, division, bitstream operations, more advanced bit shifting, and a wide range of mathematical functions, including exponents, roots, and trigonometric functions. [MINT] documented all of this in a nicely-formatted offline booklet, available under the project’s GitHub repository. It’s currently only possible to program for the CPU using opcodes or a custom flavor of assembly, but there are plans to write a C compiler for it.
Even without being able to write in a higher-level language than assembly, [MINT] was able to drive a VFD screen with the EPROMINT, which he used to display some clips from The Matrix. This provided an opportunity to demonstrate basic debugging methods, which involved dumping and analyzing the memory contents after a failed program execution.
Using memory chips as programmable logic gates is an interesting hack, and we’ve seen Lisp programs written to make this easier. Of course, this isn’t the first CPU we’ve seen built without any chips intended for logic operations.
Thanks to [Piotr] for the tip!
3 thoughts on “Designing A CPU With Only Memory Chips”
Back in the 90s, I was doing hardware design that involved FPGAs, and while I haven’t really kept up with the technology, back then there were manufacturers that were implementing FPGAs as arrays of cells they called look-up tables (LUTs). That is, little memory modules. Going back even farther, in the 80s I worked on the Tektronix 7L series Spectrum analyzers, which didn’t even have microprocessors, but they DID have ROM chips to display the correct reference level, based on switches that selected RF attenuation, IF gain, and video mode (10 dB/div, 2 dB/div, or linear voltage). So yeah, using memory as logic circuits has been a thing for a while.
Yeah, LUT-based logic is still standard in FPGAs, or at least it is in Xilinx. (I’ve got no experience with anything else). The advantage being a 4 or 6-input LUT can take the place of a unit of several gates. And if you’re using an HDL to start with then they can just implement that rather than pretend to be the gates it’s synthesized-to.
Hmmm…I’ve got a lot of wire wrap sockets (24/28 pin) and 27C256/512 chips. Very tempting with a powerful looking instruction set but I can see that this would be a daunting project and would not be inexpensive to duplicate working from scratch (sockets, UVEPROMS, blank boards are going up in price these days) as well as being very laborious to build. I haven’t delved into the design but I wonder what the “catch” is – clock speed? With that much wiring and that many chips, the theoretical and actual clock speeds might be very different, wire wrap OR PCB construction.
I have a paper tape reader from the 1970’s with RS-232 serial handshaking output that uses no CPU – it gets by with a very small TTL PROM and some counters, which I thought was pretty amazing.
