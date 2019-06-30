Hackaday Links: June 30, 2019

In our continuing series of, ‘point and laugh at this guy’, I present a Kickstarter for the, “World’s First Patented Unhackable Computer Ever”. It’s also a real web site and there’s even a patent (US 10,061,923, not showing up on Google Patents for some reason), and a real product: you can get an unhackable laptop, and you can get it in either space gray or gold finish. This gets fun when you actually dig into the patent; it appears this guy invented protected memory, with one section of memory dedicated to the OS, and another dedicated to the browser. This is a valid, live patent, by the way.
The 2019 New York Maker Faire is off. Yeah, it says it’s still going to happen on the website, but trust me, it’s off, and you can call the New York Hall of Science to confirm that for yourself. Maker Media died recently, and there will be no more ‘Flagship’ Maker Faires. That doesn’t mean the ‘mini’ and ‘featured’ Maker Faires are dead, though: the ‘Maker Faire’ trademark is simply licensed out to those organizers. In the next few weeks, there is going to be a (mini) Maker Faire in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Gilroy, California, Edmonton, Alberta, Kingsport Tennessee, and a big ‘ol one in Detroit. This raises an interesting question: where is the money for the licensing going? I’m sure some Mini Maker Faire organizers are reading this; have your checks been cashed? What is the communication with Maker Media like?
Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should. It’s valuable words of wisdom like that and can apply to many things. Commenting on blog posts, for example. Yes, you can throw sticks at a wasp’s nest, that doesn’t mean you should. Yes, you can 3D print Heely adapters for your shoes, but it doesn’t mean you should. It does look dope, though and you’re automatically a thousand times cooler than everyone else.
The C64 Mini is a pocket-sized Linux device with an HDMI port meant to play C64 games. There were high hopes when the C64 Mini was announced, but it turned out the keyboard isn’t actually a mini keyboard. Now someone had the good sense to combine one of these ‘smartphone chips running an emulator in a retro case’ products with a full-sized keyboard. The C64 will be around by Christmas, and yeah, it has a full working keyboard.
14 thoughts on “Hackaday Links: June 30, 2019”
This comment is here because it can be, but not necessarily because it should be.
a strong sense of rebellion is one of my values.
Apparently that unhackable computer is a macbook.
My comment about the unhackable computer off of Twitter:
In other words, two computers with a KVM/IP adaptor between them on a private LAN. NEXT!!!
Well, computer security is solved, all the security researchers can find something else to do with their time, and DEF CON is cancelled.
The C64 mini was just fake, but I pre-ordered “The C64”. It is still fake, but at least it has a good keyboard.
The next thing would be a Mega65. It is FPGA based and runs a real C64 with up to 50 times the original speed, and it even supports expansion port cartridges.
how is emulating it in software a fake, but emulating it in software on a FPGA is a REAL C64??
There is no software running on the FPGA. The VHDL source code describes which gates are created and how they are connected (with a lot of tiny lookup tables). This is the reason why you can’t use expansion port cartridges even on a fast mobile phone CPU using software, because the latency is too high. But with a FPGA it can be cycle accurate and latency is better than on an original C64, and speed, too. This is not as much a fake as a pure software implementation, there are different levels of fake :-)
Unhackable kickstarter still clearly fraudulent.
The con-artist claims all source code already exists, but also that they would work with a software engineer to write the operating system.
That Kickstarter is a gold mine of comedy. Some selected quotes;
* “In each case their engineering staff either could not solve a problem on hand or there were no skills available in house to tackle it. I was paid well for those assignments.”
* “Where did the idea come from? In a dream.”
* “In my research, I found out that all the PC manufacturers follow the IBM Personal computer design that IBM came out with in the 1980s.”
So this computing expert with 35 years in the industry required research to determine the PC was the dominant computing platform and needed to dream up an unhackable computer? Shut up and take my money!
And he will develop it in 3 months!
I invented an unhackable computer once, it has no possible method of inputting any data so it’s unhackable, it’s also useless but hey, the path of progress is not often smooth.
He was smart enough not to offer the laptop as a reward. 150 pledge gets you 160 discount. Woooooo
No photos of the back, right side, or bottom or the C64