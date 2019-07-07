Smart Shelf Hides Some Serious Functionality

Today, it can feel like you’re always connected to the grid. We’re constantly alerted to notifications from smart phones, smart watches, and our houses have begun to swell with all manner of internet-enabled devices. [Jake P] wanted a less connected lifestyle, and built a shelf to help realise that goal.

The idea of [Jake]’s Analog Smart Shelf is to serve as a digital check point in his home. It’s a name that more reflects the ethos of the shelf rather than the components. The shelf contains a Qi wireless charging platform, so smartphones can be placed on the shelf when entering the house and left to charge. The shelf also conceals an Amazon Fire tablet behind woodgrain veneer, which displays the time, weather, and basic notification data. This enables [Jake] to see relevant digital information at a glance, while being able to switch off from the online world by simply walking away.

It’s a well-executed project, which artfully blends wood, concrete, and epoxy to create an attractive final product. It also bears some similarities to smart mirror projects we’ve seen before. It’s a piece we’d be proud to see on our walls, and a great concept for managing one’s digital life, too.