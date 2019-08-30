Radios are, by and large, not powered by steam. One could make the argument that much of our municipal electricity supply does come via steam turbines, but that might be drawing a long bow. Regardless, steampunk remains a popular and attractive aesthetic, and it’s the one that [Christine] selected for her radio build.
The build cribs from [Christine’s] earlier work on a VFD alarm clock, using similar tubes and driver chips to run the display. FM radio and amplification are courtesy of convenient modules. Tubes are fitted for aesthetic purposes, artfully lit with a smattering of color-changing LEDs. Perhaps the neatest touch is the use of valve handles to control tuning and volume. A stepper motor turns a series of gears, as is mandatory for any true steampunk build, and there’s even an electromagnetic actuator to make the Morse key move. To run it all, a pair of Arduino Megas are charged with handling the I/O needs of all the various systems.
It’s a fancy build that shows how far the rabbit hole you can go when chasing a particular look and feel. It’s a radio that would make a great conversation piece on any hacker’s coffee table. If that’s not enough, consider going for a whole laptop. Video after the break.
4 thoughts on “Steampunk Radio Looks The Business”
Decades ago Popular Electronics had a construction article for a simple transistor transmitter, but powered by a toy steam engine. Not much power there, but certainly steam.
There was also the entry in t he World Book Encyclopedia where a sim ple radio receiver was powered by thermopower, twist dissimilar wires together and heat the result with a candle. Not much power either, but almost steam.
Steampuni is fashion, has little to do with practucal or even technical. It’s like props in a movie, things chosen to look good while those who know better comment on what Bruce Dern is talking into an oscilloscope, or why a shkrywave transmitter is being used as a receiver. They look impressive for the average viewer.
Michael
Tubes that do nothing and color-changing LEDs? There is a F-word, that is necessary here. Ef-fort! [Christine] lacked it. Just wasted time and material on something that’s tacky as hell. Which reminds me of a song:
Just glue some gears on it, and call it steampunk;
That’s the trendy fashion nowadays!
A copper-painted chunk of some nineteen-eighties junk
Will fetch a pretty penny on eBay!
I see that my observation that, no matter what you do, somebody on the internet will dump on it still holds.
Cybersteampunk, maybe?