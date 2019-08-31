Last Thursday two lowly masters grad students, Aaron Gokaslan and Vanya Cohen managed to replicate the secretive OpenAI model and cheekily named their version OpenGPT-2. The code can be downloaded from this Google Colab page and apparently no prior experience in language modeling is required to use it. More useful might be the skills required to persuade Google to part with $50,000 worth of free cloud compute time for the training!
Research firm OpenAI released a new, ever more powerful, version of their GPT language model with 1.5 billion parameters, trained on a data-set of 8 million web pages and although it’s most entertaining use is to produce gibberish, it will inevitably also be able to produce coherent text sometime very soon. For us mere mortals, there’s a cut down version of the model hosted in the cloud and a webpage that we can visit, type in a short phrase to prompt the system, and print out a few paragraphs of fake news. We tried it with the following: “You can use an Arduino to” and the results were:
- You can use an Arduino to remove your appendix. Use an open or closed loop, but do not use them at the same time, i.e. don’t wire your Arduino to the wall like I did. The Arduino’s are very noisy and can damage the circuit board. Be sure to use a good quality and high-quality resistor to connect them to the wall. You can also use your own antenna if you’d like.
The neural network works by taking the text that has been previously printed and using this to predict the next word sequentially. Because of it’s obscurity, our Arduino example is a pretty severe and rather unfair test on the system whilst in it’s fledgling infant state and, looking at the proper metrics, it actually performs quite well on certain standard industry test sets such as the Children’s Book Test.
Whilst this is an emerging technology, somebody did get hold of it a while back and applied it to an old teleprinter!
12 thoughts on “AI Poised To Turn The Internet Into Gibberish”
I used the quote from Stephen Kings “Dark Tower” book twice:
“All is silent in the halls of the dead. All is forgotten in the stone halls of the dead. Behold the stairways which stand in darkness; behold the rooms of ruin. These are the halls of the dead where spiders spin and the great circuits fall quiet, one by one.”
It generated quite good text matching in tone and content both times. I also used two song quotes and it generated gibberish. I think it needs bigger text sample to train on…
I’m testing it with more quotes from “Dark Tower”. It generates some interesting prose With the opening line from “The Gunslinger” it created an entire short story. Another quote (in quotation marks) made this:
“Beyond the reach of human range, a drop of hell, a touch of strange” ills and a whiff of madness, this city in America now lies within sight. There are other great worlds awaiting those who dare search for them. For here in the heart of the United States of America lies a whole hidden world of terror that only a worthy soul can experience in peace.
Another one sounds like some fantasy book:
|At this nexus lies the Great Portal that so-called Thirteenth Gate which rules not just this world but all worlds.” With the powers of the Seven Rays cast, the Guardians are able to channel the energies to close the nexus and seal themselves forever inside it… and their lives forevermore. All is lost except for a lone, solitary soul. Their last thought is to watch the world pass them by… as it does so, they know this life will never be truly theirs… Until one day they find the light of a new hope… And then the worlds will burn and they will live forever.
Hey, this is fun! How about a bit of political fiction?
“First come smiles, then comes lies. Last is gunfire.” If you are not prepared to live with this fact, then you should not run for office. You should not join the fray. You should just do what you are doing. You just don’t need to be part of any of that. You will not win the next election. You will not make the changes that are needed. And it is a damn shame to watch the people you so strongly believe in just go quietly into the night. But you should run anyway. Because this country belongs to YOU and this is YOUR government you have elected to lead. We’ve done it before. And we have every right to do it again.
“New York desimated by robot man machine conflict. The city has been overrun by a plague of robots. They’re driven by hunger and hatred for the humans. A group of soldiers band together to make a stand against the invaders. But there’s no way to control them, and neither the soldiers nor the robot-men can stop them from taking over. As soon as they do, the war with the robots begins”
I’d say this is from a motivational speaker if I didn’t know better. Quite interesting..
Man wants to be free,” she writes:
As in some way, to get a new identity and a new life, and to give yourself the means of being free. Free to be, free to be who and free to be who you’re not. Free to be and free to feel, free to not care or not like. Free… To be.
Bodily freedom is what makes us live life, to live the life we want to live, and that freedom means letting go of the past to begin, instead, with new beginnings. It also means that when we are older and begin to lose that “newness” we feel we are given by our bodies — the body is like a shield with the same name that surrounds the mind, and the shield doesn’t protect us against the mind. So we get a clearer, clearer, clearer version of who we are every single moment of our lives, and that is the true meaning of life. And it means that even when the mind is not on the level of that shield, we still know who we are, in all
I tried with: “To be or not to be,”, the system added: “this is an opinion, even if a lot of people have said they agree with it.”
and a paragraph about French politics, parliament, elections and democracy.
May be it could pass as a normal article in the “International” section of a newspaper…
Never have so many people understood so little about so much, but that was before “Hamilton” changed the way we feel about America. It brought a Broadway to America, and it changed America’s attitude of our greatness.
“Eating brains” -> “Eating brains in a bowl is now a cultural thing, and everyone from Michael Phelps to Beyoncé are trying it out.”
“The best way to eat a baby” -> “The best way to eat a baby elephant, she said, is to be born with your body in a plastic bag and to keep it that way for as long as you can.”
I searched: the internet forum hackaday is:
The internet forum hackaday is up this minute and there was a thread about a potential Kickstarter campaign this week, I figured I’d share my approach, especially as it’ll help others with such a struggle if some sort of crowdfunding work does come along before I hang up my tool belt.
I’ll start with some background. I’d been working for nearly a year in the tech industry before I started working on hackaday (it should be noted that I’ve never been a hackaday member) and just started making things (hacks) one at a time. In 2014 I got my first exposure, not directly through any hackaday work because the site had gone through a period of significant changes, but indirectly. One of the people I was working with at the time, at a startup based out of an office in Chicago, came to me when I was looking to set up a prototype lab and they were interested in having my shop do so. After a few conversations about what I could offer, I eventually wound up working at a lab for about a year. When all was said and done I found my
“When robots take over the world” -> “When robots take over the world, I would argue we should use this as an opportunity to teach robots how to have a good experience. Because not all humans will want to work in an industrial sweatshop.”
I think I’ve finally found where the local television stations get their weather report scripts from.