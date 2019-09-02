While wandering through CCCamp last weekend, in between episodes of forcing Marmite on the unwary, I ran into the well-known Hackaday.io user [Prof. Fartsparkle]. In a last-minute sprint leading up to the con he built himself the Numberwang badge to join in the colorful after-dark festivities with beautiful board artwork and remarkably enjoyable backlit LED display.
The Numberwang badge itself is a clone of the Adafruit Itsy Bitsy sporting an ATSAMD21G18 CPU and running CircuitPython. It has an LED strip on the reverse shining through the bare FR4 as a diffuser, and the Numberwang effect of selecting random numbers is achieved by a host of random touchable numbers sprinkled across its front. For something he freely admits was a last minute project, we think he’s done a pretty good job!
For those mystified by Numberwang, it is a fictional gameshow from a BBC TV comedy programme that involves contestants answering the quizmaster with random numbers. It joins a rich tradition of such hilarious nonsense, and has as a result become cult television.
If you’re really getting into Numberwang, don’t forget that it’s inspired a programming language.
If you happen to be at CCCamp19 next week. I will be there, wearing this with a little name badge shitty addon.
(has sound)#badgelife pic.twitter.com/ml3S2m2Rhg
— Timon | was at #cccamp19 (@timonsku) August 16, 2019
One thought on “The Numberwang Badge Brought Cheer To CCCamp 2019”
I wish I could pull off last minute projects of this quality. Bravo.