An RFID Ring For The Body Mod Squeamish

Some people get inked, while others get henna or those water transfer tattoos you might find in a box of Cracker Jack. [Becky] wanted the benefits of having an RFID tag in her finger — unlock doors or log into your computer with a swipe of your finger — but wasn’t ready to get an implant. Her solution: make an artistic ring that conceals a tiny glass capsule RFID tag.

Besides not having to shove some tech under your epidermis, there are a few other advantages: you can change out tags as easy as changing rings, for one. You can also easily loan your ring to someone just as you might give them keys to your door.

The ring is something close to two rings connected by slender pillars. Two of the three pillars are metal, but the third is the RFID tag. We wondered whether the tag and the pillars could take some sort of enamel that would conceal its look but not interfere with operation.

[Becky] is quite the artisan and even has a free online jewelry class over on Instructables. We were also impressed with her compact and tidy workspace that you can see in the video below.

This isn’t the first RFID ring we’ve seen, but it is a nice looking one. On the other hand, you can also sacrifice a credit card, but that has its own problems.