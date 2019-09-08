Some people get inked, while others get henna or those water transfer tattoos you might find in a box of Cracker Jack. [Becky] wanted the benefits of having an RFID tag in her finger — unlock doors or log into your computer with a swipe of your finger — but wasn’t ready to get an implant. Her solution: make an artistic ring that conceals a tiny glass capsule RFID tag.
Besides not having to shove some tech under your epidermis, there are a few other advantages: you can change out tags as easy as changing rings, for one. You can also easily loan your ring to someone just as you might give them keys to your door.
The ring is something close to two rings connected by slender pillars. Two of the three pillars are metal, but the third is the RFID tag. We wondered whether the tag and the pillars could take some sort of enamel that would conceal its look but not interfere with operation.
[Becky] is quite the artisan and even has a free online jewelry class over on Instructables. We were also impressed with her compact and tidy workspace that you can see in the video below.
This isn’t the first RFID ring we’ve seen, but it is a nice looking one. On the other hand, you can also sacrifice a credit card, but that has its own problems.
3 thoughts on “An RFID Ring For The Body Mod Squeamish”
Thanks for the post! If anybody wants one of these rings, the giveaways are still open for another week on my Instagram and Patreon.
My, what a big blue vise you have!
I wonder if embedding one of those capsules in a silicone ring would work?
Fun project, simple but effective.
Though from a technical point of view, I really wonder how the whole construction of the ring interferes with the field strength picked up by the tag itself. Because the tag is sensing a field that is also also shorted by several loops antennas formed by the ring itself. Not only the top and bottom are a loop that short the field, the pilars in combination with part of the top/bottom ring also form a loop. These individual loops are almost perpendicular to each other, so if one loop doesn’t short the filed the other ones does.
Now nothing is perfect so the shorted fields aren’t fully shorted. So I’m sure it isn’t all that critical, because it it was, then the project was a failure and didn’t work at all (and we would not have seen the video). Though I wonder if it has a significant effect on the sensing range. If it does and needs to be solved, then the solution is simple, cut each possible electrical loop.