RFID Payment Ring Made from Dissolved Credit Card

RFID payment systems are one of those things that the community seems to be divided on. Some only see the technology as a potential security liability, and will go a far as to disable the RFID chip in their card so that it can’t be read by a would-be attacker. Others think the ease and convenience of paying for goods by tapping their card or smartphone on the register more than makes up for the relatively remote risk of RFID sniffers. Given the time and effort [David Sikes] put into creating this contactless payment ring, we think it’s pretty clear which camp he’s in.
Alright, so the whole ring making part sounds easy enough, but how does one get an RFID chip that’s linked to their account? Easy. Just call the bank and ask them for one. Of course, they won’t just send you out a little RFID chip and antenna to mount in your hacked up project. (If only things were so simple!) But they will send you a new card if you tell them your old one is getting worn out and needs a replacement. All you have to do when it gets there is liberate the electronics without damaging them.
[David] found that an hour or so in an acetone bath was enough to dissolve the plastic and expose the epoxy-encased RFID chip, assuming you scrape the outer layers of the card off first. He notes that you can speed this part of the process up considerably if you know the exact placement and size of the RFID chip; that way you can cut out just the area you’re interested in rather than having to liquefy the whole card.
Once you have your chip, you just need to mount it into a ring. [David] has designed a 3D printable frame (if you’ve got a high-resolution SLA machine, that is) which accepts the chip and a new antenna made from a coil of 38 AWG magnet wire. With the components settled into the printed frame, its off to a silicone mold and the liberal application of epoxy resin to encapsulate the whole thing in a durable shell.
If a ring is not personal enough for you, then the next step is getting the RFID chip implanted directly into your hand. There are even folks at hacker cons who will do that sort of thing for you, if you’re squeamish.
12 thoughts on “RFID Payment Ring Made from Dissolved Credit Card”
For a number of card providers, you will have to authenticate using a chip and pin after so many contactless payments (well in the UK at any rate) may hit a snag once that limit your bank has is reached. Though suppose you could just order another card, but I think my bank has 30 transactions. . . . .
We got the same in Denmark. Like, one of ten transactions hah to be with chip. Also transactions above 350DKK (about $50) has to be with chip and pin.
I would say it depends on card provider, but even so you can call them to change their default limits. I personally called and disabled any tap payments on my cards but i never bothered to ask what the upper limit was both for amount and number of consecutive payments.
Others may be able to tell you if there is a usage limit in north America but i don’t really see how that is necessary as almost all banks have a profile on your spending and are able to determine if your card has been stolen or not based on the first time it is used outside of your spending profile. They also tend to be quite happy to suspend the card if it is near the borders of the profile, which requires a simple phone call to authorize the declined payment.
Also I’m pretty sure that when you call them to ask for a new card, your old card will stop working (and at least for my bank will arrive with a different card number or CVV). I don’t know how open they’d be to having more than one card on the same account.
What country are you in? Having a new number for each card or only one card per account doesn’t sound like any bank I’ve worked with in the US.
How would a married couple both have cards tied to joint account in that scenario? Seems a pretty common scenario.
Yeah, although in the UK you have better options like https://mclear.com/ which we don’t have in the US. I mainly made this out of frustration that the UK has cool tech that we don’t.
I wonder if the bank’s smallprint covers disolving away the card!
Quite sure it’s against TOS ;)
In the late 90’s, there was a ring that would do this. For the life of me I can’t remember what it was called…
It looked like a mood ring, with the big “jewel” being what you would tap to the sensor on a soda machine. I think it even had a lower case “i” on it somewhere…
Does anyone else remember this? or am I crazy?
Java ring
https://www.javaworld.com/article/2076641/an-introduction-to-the-java-ring.html
YEEEEESSSSSSSS!!!!! iButton! Java Ring! omg I’ve been searching off-and-on for this when I randomly think about it for YEARS!
Thank you! :)
This is amazing!