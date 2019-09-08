A friend of ours here at Hackaday has an audacious design in the works that we hope will one day become a prototype that we can feature here. That day may be a little while coming though, because it has somewhere close to a thousand of the smaller SMD components in multiple repeated blocks on a modestly sized board, and his quote from a Chinese board house for assembly is eye-watering. He lacks a pick-and-place machine of his own, and unsurprisingly the idea of doing the job by hand is a little daunting.
We can certainly feel his pain, for in the past we’ve been there. The job described in the linked article had a similar number of components with much more variety and on a much larger board, but still took two experienced engineers all day and into the night to populate. The solder paste had started to spread by the end, morphing from clearly defined blocks to an indistinct mush often covering more than one pad. Our eyes meanwhile were somewhat fatigued by the experience, and it’s not something any sane person would wish to repeat.
Mulling over our friend’s board and comparing it with the experience related above, are we on the edge of what is possible with hand pick-and-place, or should we be working at the next level? Board assembly is a finely judged matter of economics at a commercial level, but when at a one-off personal construction level the option of paying for assembly just isn’t there, is there a practical limit to the scale of the task? Where do you, our readers, draw the line? We’d love to hear your views.
Meanwhile our friend’s audacious project is still shrouded in a bit of secrecy, but we’ll continue to encourage him to show it to the world. It’s not often that you look at a circuit diagram and think “I wish I’d thought of that!”, but from what we’ve seen this fits the category. If he pulls it off then we’ll bring you the result.
PCB image, Andrew Magill (CC BY 2.0).
6 thoughts on “Ask Hackaday: At What Point Is Hand Pick And Place Too Much Work?”
Left out the opportunity to plug JLCPCB’s reasonably cheap, new assembly service. They have their limits, but it could be a good thing. 👌
I gave up at 360 parts on one side and brought a chineese pick and place machine without a vision system. Never looked back.
I’ll still hand populate the side of the board with 18 components. But the top side is a dream.
How many CPH (chips per hour) are you getting ?
And did owning your own pick and place change how you design boards, reusing the same components as many times as possible, to lower the number of reels required ?
I have maybe a lower patience threshold than others for pick and place and itty-bitty SMD components (both eyestrain and paste spreading and because the odds of me screwing a board up to the not-worth-fixing point increase as SMD part count goes up).
One thing that’s worked for me is to break a design into separately populatable modules that can be stacked, plugged, or even soldered together when populated to make it easier to break the chore up and troubleshoot each module in isolation if needed.
There are some limits to this, however, as high current paths, RF and other high-speed signals, etc. don’t take kindly to longer traces and extra connectors but where practical it makes populating prototype boards easier but wouldn’t be much help in this situation.
Did i read that correctly, a thousand components and the commensurate many more traces ? I think that’s just a tad beyond the normal DIY PCB maker.
When you’re doing pro level work, expect pro level costs.
The PCB fab I use offers assembly for about $20 setup and $0.05/pin, meaning a dime per resistor. I can either charge that much extra for my boards or look at how many hours it takes me to do it by hand. The result is that for short runs (the board I’m using to gauge this has 1 IC and 14 passives) of under 20 boards I do it by hand, and when someone orders more than 20 boards at one go, I have it assembled. (Since I’ve already paid the setup, that makes it cheaper.) I’ve found that it more than doubles the turnaround time, and your estimate for time should be significantly higher than the quoted time if it’s the first run, because somehow there are always problems, like “That part isn’t available from Digikey: what part would you like substituted?” and I find a substitute part and the next day “oh this other part also isn’t available” and each iteration of that resets the supposed four-day turn time, and I’ve had this exact problem through work with $100,000 orders through multiple US-based fab houses so it isn’t just me using one bad cheap Chinese fab, which is to say: don’t believe the lead times. If you have a tight deadline you do some boards by hand and have the rest done through the fab so you won’t be hung out to dry if something goes wrong.
I’ve even sent boards to a very local, quite high-priced pcb fab purely because I know the owner and several of the operators personally, because they always get stuff done on time. I’ll get three pcb’s done through them, and the bulk of the order done through some fab for 1/10 the per-piece price.
As for actual physical assembly, I’ve done solder paste, and I find it faster to place all the parts by hand and then solder them all using an iron and solder wire. Maybe that’s just because I’ve been doing this for 20 years, but I regularly assemble test boards for work that have 400 passives and a dozen actives, and hand place and solder has worked well for us. (In part it’s because soldermask stencils are hard to justify for 400mm round boards when we’re only building 4 of them.)