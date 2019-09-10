Digital Oscilloscope Does Its Best Analog Impression

Do you ever find yourself yearning for the days before digital storage oscilloscopes (DSOs)? Where even the basic scopes commanded four figures, and came in a bench-dominating form factor? No, of course you don’t. The DSO is a wonder of modern technology: for a couple hundred bucks you can have capabilities that previously would have been outside the reach of hobbyists, all in a package that’s small enough to fit on even the most cramped workbenches.
Which is why the good folks of the EEVblog forums are so confused about the OWON AS101, a modern digital oscilloscope that’s designed to look and operate like the analog CRT monsters of old. Despite the 3.7 inch LCD, users are treated to the classic analog scope look, and the switches and knobs on the front should trigger a wave of nostalgia for hackers of a certain age.
But this isn’t just some “retro” look-alike, OWON is committed to delivering on that analog experience by taking away all those modern digital features we’ve become so dependant on. This single-channel scope can’t save data to USB, doesn’t have any sort of protocol decoding capabilities, and forget about automatic…well, anything. It’s even limited to 20 MHz, just like the old-school CRT scopes that you pick up for a song at any swap meet. All for the low, low, price of $150 USD from the usual importers.
In the EEVblog thread, the best idea anyone can come up with is that the OWON AS101 is designed for educational markets in developing countries, where outdated equipment is so common that there may actually be a need for faux-analog oscilloscopes to match what’s already in use. These new-manufactured “analog” trainers can be used to get students ready to a professional life of using antiquated technology. It’s hard to believe, but sometimes we can forget how fortunate many of us are to have easy access to cheap tools and equipment.
Even still, when you can get a pocket-sized 10 MHz DSO for around $50, it’s difficult to imagine how this analog-digital hybrid could possibly attract any takers at 3x times the price. If any of our readers would care to shed some light on this unusual piece of gear, we’d love to hear it.
[Thanks to David for the tip.]
15 thoughts on “Digital Oscilloscope Does Its Best Analog Impression”
As said… Looks as usefull(less) as cheap chinese pocket oscilloscopes. But unlike them it’s big and unisolated (no battery power), which might cause troubles when used for education of students unaware of ground loops. Maybe someone will figure out how to flash it with custom firmware or something…
That’s awesome! I’d buy one if they had the screen right. The trace is supposed to be bright on a dark background. Maybe if you view the LCD at exactly the right angle…
Even without a color LCD, they could at least have added a green filter on top of the LCD. That would alo cut down the contrast and add some fades, which would be perfect.
And here I am thinking blue is a more traditional color.
Frankly stated, I haven’t even seen an analog scope with green phosphor in person. I need to get out more….
Truth be told, I have not seen a green-phosphor ‘scope since my Tek 545, longer ago than I care to admit. And before that, my even older Heathkit. They’ve all been the blue-green since. Well, except for that LeCroy, with its gorgeous amber CRT.
In an ed environment, simple is often the way to go. For elementary exercises, like phase shift, decay curves for capacitors and inductors, and the like, the basic models have the advantage of not overwhelming students. They get a feel for what the timebase and input gain settings are for, trigger level, and so on, without confusing menus and features that will distract from the basic goal.
This is a bit TOO basic, in my opinion, though. Two channels are dead necessary, and a single trace capture or screen ‘hold’ would make this a useful tool, even without the USB and decoders. Many, especially lower end, DSO’s have such involved interfaces, and such lag between the controls and the display, that they are unusable by someone not already intimately familiar with the concepts.
Digital? Horiz triggering was always my complaint, finicky to downright unstable. Tried lots of them, never found one I cared to buy, so still sticking with my Tektronix 466.
A place where I worked 20 years ago, had a digital Tektronix o-scope. (Well, they had a number of various Tek scopes)
I was unable to use it when I sat down at the bench where it was located. There was nothing “intuitive” about the controls from an analog perspective. I have seen better Teks since then, I don’t understand why that one was ever built…
I own a couple of digital scopes (Nicolet) that are even older, but their controls and help menus make them easy to use.
Doh!
LeCroy, not Nicolet!
(Thanks Paul!)
There are a lot of old electro-mechanical devices out there that need regular adjustment, with an old tektronix scope to display waveforms and a laminated instruction sheet on how to adjust the machine, given the waveform on the display. The machine and its instruction sheet are still good decades later, but where do you get a replacement scope? All those fancy features just get in the way.
Depending on the task at hand this scope is perfectly adequate and may even be the best tool for the job. Clearly something is driving its demand.
I would *love* to get my hands on a new scope that was as intuitive to use and responsive as a classic 80s-era Tek or even my elderly hybrid LeCroy 9400 (though even it has its issues).
Modern scopes have controls that are so overloaded with functions that it’s a major cognitive chore to do even basic tasks. Buttons are all mushy rubber and all feel the same. Encoders replaced potentiometers and detented knobs with real endstops. And don’t get me started about having to stab a touchscreen to get something done.
On a modern scope you push a button, and it may or may not have the function it had two minutes ago, and it may or may not have some non-deterministic delay before it does anything, and it may send the device spiraling into a mode that takes a few more stabs to back out of.
You get the distinct sense that the people who design the user interfaces for these things don’t actually use them very much.
I for one think the sentiment (if not the execution) of this is a step in the right direction.
This. I keep coming back to my 10 year old dso because it has a fool proof UI. Knobs are where it is at for me!
Would be cool if it went higher than 20MHz. But if it’s limited to that, why wouldn’t I just go and get an actual retro one for way less and have a real CRT to boot? Seems like that would be better in every way for anyone who might want this.
I thought DSO stood for Digital *Sampling* Oscilloscope?
It does not. Seems it would have been faster to just Google the acronym than post this comment, but…