The ballistics of humble potato is a time-honoured research topic for everyone who likes things that go bang. The focus of such work is usually on the launcher itself, with the projectiles being little more than an afterthought. [drenehtsral] decided that the wares of the local organic ammunition supplier were not good enough for him and his minions, so he designed and then 3D printed some rifled potato cannon slugs.
The design was done using OpenSCAD, has a number of adjustable parameters like infill and rifling. We doubt that the rifling introduces any spin, since it is being fired from a smooth bore barrel, but as always 3D printing brings the capability to quickly test different ideas. A quick search on Thingiverse shows a number of 3D printed spuds, so [drenehtsral] is not the first give it a go. However, this did bring to our attention that the field of spud gun projectiles is begging to be explored.
There is enough space inside a projectile to fit an IMU and logging electronics, which would give some very nice empirical data (providing you can recover it of course) on spin, acceleration, and trajectory that can be used to further improve designs. Spring loaded stabilising fins would be cool, and maybe someone can even manage to implement some form of guidance? The possibilities are endless! If you’re up for the challenge, please document your work it and let us know.
As you would expect we have no shortage of potato cannon themed content, ranging from cartridge firing and bolt action versions to antenna launchers and Arduino-powered fire control systems.
12 thoughts on “3D Printed Spuds Are Begging To Be Fired”
Rifled projectiles on an unrifled barrel are a fairly common design when using shotguns to hunt big game. But they are more for fitting through a choked barrel than stability – there’s a bit more here, including a video of how much they rotate: https://www.ammunitiontogo.com/lodge/rifled-vs-sabot-slugs/
I guarantee that the ‘rifling’ does next to nothing. Something like one of those nerf footballs would have been better.
It’s not clear to me that you’d want a spud to spin. Unless you’re careful to carve out just a select core section, the mass won’t be uniformly distributed about the spin axis. Unbalanced spin would introduce wobble and thus reduce aerodynamic performance. Most spuds I’ve launched did pretty well in this regard, w/o any spin.
Just fill the middle full of copper or gunpowder. I’m kidding. Pleasssseee no one do that.
Gunpowder by itself I don’t think would do much other than scare people since you need something to ignite and set off the gunpowder. Just sort of like you can drop a can of gunpowder and all it does is scare you unless there is a spark.
Funny you should mention that, my son was lobbying for me to try casting one in aluminum and I had to explain that we didn’t have a sturdy enough backstop to safely launch such a projectile given how the plain old garden variety (har har) potato he’d just fired punched a deep dent in the weathered slab of 3/4″ MDF we had been using as a backstop. I have a feeling he’s going to be as unruly a teenager as I once was…
Clearly an idea that bears merit enough to test out, but untried until now. If you look at the normal spud gun’s projectile in flight it is already typically spinning along some random axis, so why not try to add some control to that! Well may give an accuracy boost.
Definite thumbs up for the experiment. I like! Good hack. Whether it worked or not is almost moot as the experience and knowledge gained is the point. Better yet because passed the knowledge on.
Looking at the picture my first thought was “3d printed helical antenna body” or something along those lines…
If it’s a spud gun wouldn’t it be more appropriate to make a milling machine to turn potatoes into properly shaped ammo than making them out of plastic?
AvE?
I like that idea ! Or you could just mash the potato and stuff it into the sabot. But I have to believe that at some point creating plastic containers and filling them with “stuff” and adding guidance will run afoul of some local law authorities, if not the BATF. I wouldn’t advertise my success on Youtube.
All of this is beginning to sound like a lot of work.
I’d rather get the negative of that 3D print, to make rifled potato cores.