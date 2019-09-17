Like many hackers, [Tom Szolyga] has soft spot for the venerable Z80. The number of instructions and registers made it relatively easy to program in ASM, and he still has fond memories of the refreshingly straightforward CP/M operating system he used to run on them back in the day. In fact, he loves Z80 computers so much he decided to build one that he could carry around in his pocket.
The result is the Minty Z80, so-called because it lives inside a tin formerly inhabited by every hacker’s favorite curiously strong mint. But the goal of this build wasn’t just to make it small, but also make it convenient to work with. [Tom] is using a ATmega32A to help interface the Z84C0008 microprocessor with the modern world, which allows for niceties such as support for a micro SD card. There’s no onboard USB-to-serial capability, but with an external adapter connected to the Minty’s header, it’s easy to use log into this microcosm of classic computing with a terminal emulator running on a computer or mobile device.
[Tom] has provided the schematics and Bill of Materials for the Minty Z80 on the project’s Hackaday.io page, but as of the latest update, he’s holding off on releasing the board files until he’s sure that all the bugs have been worked out. There’s no word yet if he found any show stoppers in the first iteration of the board design, but he’s posted a picture of the fully assembled miniature retrocomputer in all its glory which seems like a good sign.
The design of the Minty Z80 is similar to that of the Z80-MBC2 by [Just4Fun], but on an even smaller scale. It’s encouraging to see several projects leveraging modern design and components to prevent classic computing from becoming little more than a distant memory.
6 thoughts on “A Curiously Strong Z80 In Your Pocket”
I am so tired of these vintage micro projects that invariably include a semi-modern micro. Sorry, but what is the point? I’d be more impressed with a tight Z80 emulator for ATMEGA.
Or, if one can’t just do it with TTL chips, the way old computers were actually made, one could just recreate them with FPGA/CPLD and limit the whole thing to two chips (one being RAM) and microSD card…
What is the point of making anything? That differs for everyone. Some just follow their muse. Some just want to have fun. Some are trying to learn something. Some want to improve something. The important part is that you do something, and not just complain.
Speaking of which, did you already start on your emulator? When can we expect to see the first prototype?
This is second Z80 HaD Prize entry from this year. There are at least 40 Z80 retrocomputers or retroconsoles I can think of that emerged in recent years. I don’t see the point of making the same project again and again and again and again. And again. All of therm featuring mix of original chipset and a modern-ish MCU as a glue logic and/or interface…
the point is the journey not the goal.
Great project, thanks for posting!
I thought it was very refreshing.
