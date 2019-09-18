As flu season encroaches upon the northern hemisphere, doctor’s offices and walk-in clinics will be filled to capacity with phlegm-y people asking themselves that age-old question: is it the flu, or just a little cold? If only they all had smart thermometers at home that can tell the difference.
Typically, a fever under 101°F (38.5°C) in adults and 100.4°F (38°C) in children is considered low-grade, and thus is probably not the flu. But who can remember these things in times of suffering? [M. Bindhammer]’s iF°EVE is meant to be a lifesaving medical device that eliminates the guesswork. It takes readings via 3D printed ear probe mounted on the back, and then asks a series of yes/no questions like do you have chills, fatigue, cough, sore throat, etc. Then the Teensy 3.2 uses naive Bayes classification to give the probability of influenza vs. cold. The infrared thermometer [M.] chose has an accuracy of 0.02°C, so it should be a fairly reliable indicator.
Final determinations should of course be left up to a throat swab at the doctor’s office. But widespread use of this smart thermometer could be the first step toward fewer influenza deaths, and would probably boost the ratio of doctors to patients.
2 thoughts on “Smart Thermometer Probes First, Asks Questions Later”
The problem with a lot of people is that they go to the doctor for practically everything…
Instead of using some common sense and prior experience.
So a meter able to fill in the gap and aid people might be a decent thing. Though, would also be nice if people were able to think rationally to begin with.
Though, even the influenza can express fairly mundane symptoms, it all depends how one’s immune system reacts and how good it is at keeping things in check. After all, some people doesn’t even really get sick from it. In these cases it can be hard to even know that one had it.
I made my own thermometer using a PT-100 probe in a stainless steel sleeve. It’s so hard to get decent thermometers without spending an arm and a leg, and you never know what you’re getting. My little device is great since i KNOW it’s accurate and calibrated. I also have a graph so you can see the reading settle over time. I can usually take an educated guess within 20 seconds just by looking at the curve of the graph.