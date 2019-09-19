How Would You Like Your Steak Printed?

An Israeli start-up company, Redefine Meat recently raisedabout $6 million to perfect and commercialize its technology to 3D print meat alternatives, sometimes called alt-meat. The company claims that producing animal protein for consumption is unsustainable but that their product reduces environmental impact by 95% and has other benefits such as containing no cholesterol and a lower cost to consumers.
Reports say the ingredients of the faux meat includes three different plant protein sources, fat, and water. We assume the fat is also plant-based. The prototype printer can produce about two pounds of “meat” an hour, but their next machine is supposed to be capable of about ten times that production.
They aren’t the only company in the space, either. Novameat is also 3D printing meat. There’s also competition from companies that are basically growing real animal tissue in labs without the animals–so-called cultured meat.
There isn’t much technical detail about the meat printing, but from what little we can glean, there are multiple print heads to allow for effects like marbling and creating connective tissue versus muscle tissue. Maybe they can even print a fake bone? Custom software they talk about is likely making random variations to mimic things like grain and fat, you don’t want your porterhouse steak to look just like the one across the table, after all.
Oddly enough, the idea of manufacturing meat isn’t all that new. In 1931, Winston Churchill wrote an essay for The Strand Magazine that was later adapted and reprinted in Popular Mechanics and Reader’s Digest. The essay was called “Fifty Years Hence” and had the following passage:
We shall escape the absurdity of growing a whole chicken in order to eat the breast or wing, by growing these parts separately under a suitable medium.
Churchill was no dummy. He also spoke of nuclear power and wireless video phones. On the other hand, he also talked about producing human beings in artificial wombs and a few other things that are not likely to happen even if they were technically feasible.
Would you try 3D printed meat? We’ll assume the folks among us that are already off meat would be more receptive to it than the carnivores. However, the company makes it clear that it wants to capture the carnivore market.
10 thoughts on “How Would You Like Your Steak Printed?”
I would try to grill it. If it tasted good, super. But unfortunately probably won’t. I have to wait for lab-grown meat for now.
If your going to sell me soy paste just sell me soy paste. They are worried about the environmental impact of raising meat but then go and waste god knows how many resources turning soy paste into something that looks like meat. You want to know what the meat eaters care about, the taste of the food. I don’t eat soy hot dogs because they taste awful, if it looks exactly like a hotdog but tastes like something my dog would pass on I’m not going to eat it. You putting marbling in the soy paste doesn’t make it taste any better, solve the actual problem don’t waste time and resources solving a non issue.
yes I agree.. I’m eat meat because I like the wAy it tastes not how it looks.
I’m quiet happy to eat a meal that contains no meat. It doesn’t need to pretend to be meat. Actually I’d prefer it not to pretend to be what it.
The difference here is that form is function for meat. The texture and composition govern the mouth-feel, taste and overall experience of the food. It’s not pretending to be meat for the sake of visuals; it’s pretending to be meat to give you the same experience.
Is there actually any evidence that this company can already do what it says it can already do?
Tofu isn’t bad, if it’s prepared right. That said, tofu isn’t meat and tofu is tired of being dressed up as meat. Tofu just wants to be free to be itself.
Tofu is made from soy, and soy production has loads of non-sustainability problems on its own: GMOs, patents, mono cultures, herbicides, etc. pp.
3dprinted “meat” from soy only transfers problems to other areas.
I eat meat, but only from pasture farming, and preferably from older breeds of pork and cattle. Yep, a little more expensive(I need a car to buy it at the farm, I need a chest freezer, because I buy greater amounts at once), a little harder (you have to learn how to cut up whole birds or half animals), but tastier, the farmer gets more €/kg, and no more dumping prices in the supermarkets.
Every food source has sustainability challenges, those problems you enumerate are already there for most meat since those crops are used to feed cattle in the first place.
Even the most sustainable pasture-fed red meat you can possibly think of is orders of magnitude less sustainable than directly consuming plant-based food.
I’d absolutely try it, out of curiosity more than anthing else. If it was tasty and not absurdly expensive I’d probably buy it.
I’m not massively bothered about it being indistinguishable from meat, as long as it was tasty in its own right I’d be happy enough.
> and has other benefits such as containing no cholesterol
You need to be a little careful with that one if the idea is to replace field-meat with alt-meat entirely, recent studies (https://www.bmj.com/content/366/bmj.l4897) suggest that veggies have higher rates of stroke because of low cholesterol. Most people in developed nations probably need to worry about unhealthily *high* levels, but you need a happy balance if field-meat is going to be replaced en masse. It’d be odd to go from a world where high cholesterol is a problem to one where low cholesterol is the concern.