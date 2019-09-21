A dead refrigerator is an occurrence determined to frustrate any homeowner. First there’s the discovery of hundreds of dollars in spoiled food, and then the cost of a repair call and the delay of the inevitable wait for parts. It’s clear to see why a hacker like [Mr. Carlson] would seek another way.
Now, normally a fridge repair video would by unlikely fodder for a Hackaday article. After all, there’s generally not much to a fridge, and even with the newer microprocessor-controlled units, diagnosis and repair are usually at the board-level. But [Mr. Carlson] has had this fridge since 2007, and he’s got some history with it. An earlier failure was caused by the incandescent interior lights welding relay contacts closed thanks to huge inrush currents when starting the cold filaments. That left the light on all the time, heating the interior. His fix was a custom solid-state relay using zero-crossing opto-isolators to turn the bulbs on or off only when the AC power was at a minimum.
That repair kept things going for years, but when the latest issue occurred, [Mr. Carlson] took a different tack. He assumed that a board that has been powered 24-7 for the last twelve years is likely to have a bad capacitor or two. He replaced all the caps, threw in a few new relays to be on the safe side, and powered the fridge back up. It whirred back to life, ready for another decade or so of service.
Kudos to [Mr. Carlson] for his great repair tips and his refusal to surrender. The same thing happened when his solder sucker started to give up the ghost and he fixed it by adding a variable-frequency drive.
3 thoughts on “[Mr. Carlson] Fixes A Fridge”
My gf’s grandparents have an old Maytag refrerigerator that’s been running 24 x7 for over 30 yrs ! Before the dark times, before the Empire (before the electronic invasion of controls and not made in USA). A more civilized age.
Meanwhile, neighbor had brand new “GE” fridge… the POS has had 3 different failures in less than a year (bad control board, bad compressor, etc, etc). Not your father’s GE… older units from the 70’s are still running today.
The problem really is that modern appliances can *easily* pay for themselves if efficiency is taken into account.
Modern fridges are far cheaper than the older high end models were.
Still I bet you could make much of the effiency up with moving the fridge to a cooler part of the house, some spray insulation and replacing the power supply.
Also using LED lights instead of those crappy incandesent bulbs that are so hard to get reliable ones where I live.
Wonder how hard this would be to reverse engineer and replace the board. I bet the hardest aspects would be tunning defrost and cooling profiles. Cooling would be doable with some watching but defrost is more complex (and rarer AFAIK).
I replaced all the relays on my washing machine when one got stuck.
Then it turns out buying the cheapest relays on ebay was a bad idea and they all got stuck ruining the two main boards and elements. So I ripped the motor out and it still sitting in my shed.