We all use antennas for radios, cell phones, and WiFi. Understanding how they work, though, can take a lifetime of study. If you are rusty on the basic physics of why an antenna radiates, have a look at the very nice animations from [Learn Engineering] below.
The video starts with a little history. Then it talks about charges and the field around them. If the charge moves at a constant speed, it also has a constant electric field around it. However, if the charge accelerates or decelerates, the field has to change. But the field doesn’t change everywhere simultaneously.
Where the field changes, there is a kink in the electric field. That kink explains the radiation. From that idea, the video builds to dipole antennas and more. Watching this video won’t get you ready to design the next broadband log periodic antenna, but it will help you get more of a gut feel for how antennas work.
This is one of those topics that is tough to approach even with sophisticated math. We’ve looked at other videos on the topic. We are pretty sure this is one of those topics that is much harder to learn without animations.
2 thoughts on “Bent Electric Field Explains Antenna Radiation”
I hate to say it but I think George adams did it first albeit an accidental discovery.
Well, the graphics are pretty.
I’m not sure you can explain a really complicated subject like this in a short video.
Why would the propagation velocity be variable along the elements of a dipole? How is a sinewave with a variable rate of change? (think circular representation instead of oscilloscope).
Free space impedance @377 ohms is good but the purpose of a satellite dish feedhorn to match that is a big leap.
I’m not sure I’d recommend referencing this video if you have an EE test coming up.
Every time you see radiated electrostatic you also have electromagnetic field. Every time you see a charge on a dipole you also have a current making magnetic field which is what all this stuff about reactance and impedance is all about.
Very nice presentation and definitely kudos for trying, but…..