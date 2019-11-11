Diode Basics By [W2AEW]

We didn’t think we needed a basic guide to diodes until we saw it was from [W2AEW], and then we knew we’d pick up some new things. Entitled “Diodes from Ideal to Real” the 18-minute video doesn’t disappoint with a mix of notes and time with a curve tracer to learn all about these devices.

As is typical for a [W2AEW] video this doesn’t just cover the simple operation of diode. It includes topics such as dynamic resistance, junction capacitance, and talks about a wide variety of diode types.

In fact, one of the best things about the video is it serves as an index into the many other detailed videos he’s done on different types of diodes. Zener diodes are in video 289. Tunnel diodes appear in video 204. There are many others.

Diodes are very versatile. They can act as switches, rectifiers, detectors, and protectors. Special diode types each have their own niche, too. A specialty diode might emit light (or even absorb dark) or regulate a voltage. They are also building blocks you’ll often see in models of other more complex devices. We’ve looked at diodes in detail before, if you want our take on the basics. If you want to build your own, find some copper and look no further than your kitchen.