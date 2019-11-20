Many of us think of FPGAs as some new cutting edge technology, but the fact of the matter is that they’ve been around for quite some time. They’ve just traditionally been used in hardware that’s too expensive for us lowly hackers. A case in point is the Cisco HWIC-3G-CDMA WAN card. A decade ago these would have been part of a router valued in the tens of thousands of dollars, but today they can be had for less than $10 USD on eBay. At that price, [Tom Verbeure] thought it would be worth finding out if they could be repurposed as generic FPGA experimentation devices.
So as not to keep you in suspense, the short answer is a resounding yes. In the end, all [Tom] had to do was figure out what voltages the HWIC-3G-CDMA was expecting on the edge connector, and solder a 2×5 connector onto the helpfully labeled JTAG header. Once powered up and connected to the computer, Intel’s Quartus Programmer software immediately picked up the board’s Cyclone II EP2C35F484C8 chip. The blinking LEDs seen in the video after the break serve as proof that these bargain bin gadgets are ripe for hacking.
Unfortunately, there’s a catch. After studying the rest of the components on the board, [Tom] eventually came to the conclusion that the HWIC-3G-CDMA has no means of actually storing the FPGA’s bitstream. Presumably it was provided by the router itself during startup. If you just want to keep the board tethered to your computer for experimenting, that’s not really a big deal. But if you want to use it in some kind of project, you’ll need to include a microcontroller capable of pushing the roughly 1 MB bitstream into the FPGA to kick things off.
It might not be as easy to get up and running as the 2019 Hackaday Superconference badge, but it’s certainly a lot easier to get your hands on.
12 thoughts on “Old Cisco WAN Card Turned FPGA Playground”
Looking at the size of the fpga I thing resoldering it to a custom board would be a nice challenge and would get me ankle deep in diagram printouts to get my head around things
Dead bug it, there’s only 484 pads to tag a hair thin wire to, bust it out to 5 16Bit ISA sockets or something.
Oh wow, someone actually does a breakout PCB for them, (for $$$) http://www.proto-advantage.com/store/product_info.php?products_id=4000006
Removing and re-solding a BGA would certainly be a challenge!
I think I would just go out and buy a new one, and not have to deal with the high likelyhood of thermal-cycle induced failures.
The takeaway is: Cisco routers overpriced.
Doesn’t the Cyclone II support an external EEPROM as config storage, and it inhales it at power-on?
I think this is the chip, Arrow only has 4 million of ’em in stock: https://www.arrow.com/en/products/epcs4si8n/intel
Only 2.3 Million now, order fast LOL
It does in active serial mode. But Cyclone II FPGAs also support passive serial mode where an external host writes the bitstream to the FPGA. In Altera reference designs, this is usually a MAX-II CPLD, but in this case, the router that the plug-in card configures the FPGA after it has been confirmed that it’s an authentic Cisco part.
Agreed. I was thinking of a MaxII device that is flash based. They have surprisingly large ones that can replace an fpga. I transitioned a Spartan3 to a MaxII at Hypercom for one of our POSale terminals.
Ebay prices rising in 8.7.6…..
They’re available in pretty large quantities by many vendors and they’re also not as turn-key as my favorite FPGA platform, the Pano Logic G1, so prices will stay flat.
They’re excellent for embedded projects that requires a relatively large FPGA and a bunch of GPIOs (something the Pano lacks.)