That’s It, No More European IPV4 Addresses

When did you first hear concern expressed about the prospect of explosive growth of the internet resulting in exhaustion of the stock of available IP addresses? About twenty years ago perhaps? All computers directly connected to the internet must have an individual unique address, and the IPv4 scheme used since the 1980s has a 32-bit address space that provides only 4,294,967,296 possibilities. All that growth now means that IPv4 addresses are now in short supply, and this week RIPE, the body which allocates them in Europe, has announced that it no longer has any to allocate. Instead of handing new address blocks they will instead now provide ones that have been relinquished for example by companies that have gone out of business, and parties interested can join a waiting list.
Is the Internet dead then? Hardly, because of course IPv6, the replacement for IPv4, has been with us for decades and has a much larger 128-bit address space. The problem is that there is a huge installed base of IPv4 infrastructure which has always been cited as the reason to delay its adoption, so the vast majority of the internet-connected world has remained with IPv4. Even in an IPv4 world there are opportunities to be more efficient in the use of addresses such as the network address translation or NAT that many private networks use to share one address between many hosts, so it’s not quite curtains for your smart TV or IoT light bulb even though the situation will not get any easier.
The mystery comes in why after so many years we still use IPv4 so much. Your home router and millions like it will pick up an IPv4 address from your broadband provider’s pool, and there seems little reason why it can not instead pick up an IPv6 address and contain a gateway between the two. The same goes for addresses outside the domestic arena, and even in out community we find that IPv6 networks at events are labelled as experimental. Perhaps this news will spur the change, but meanwhile we don’t expect to be using an IPv6 address day-to-day very soon.
We know among Hackaday’s readership there will be people close to the coalface when it comes to IPv6 adoption. As always the comments are open, and we’d like to hear your views.
Header: Robert.Harker [CC BY-SA 3.0].
8 thoughts on “That’s It, No More European IPV4 Addresses”
Why do we still use IPV4? I see a couple of reasons for that, the most prominent probably being:
– a lot of rubbish hard- and software cannot deal with IPV6. That includes routers, “intelligent” switches, IoT-BS, operating systems (XP being still in use in production) and, last not least, internet connectivity providers. If you simply cannot use a system, it’s no wonder you do not use that system ^_^
– IPV4 addresses are easy to remember. Anyone who can remember her phone number or credit card number won’t have any issues memorizing most of the office’s hardware IP addresses (the printer’s on 55, right? Gateway is 1 or 254, what else …). Replacing a cemented, set in stone, wood-overgrown and well taken care of habit is … hard.
– spying: You cannot trust your government, period. There’s a lot of easy-to-use software to cover up a good part of your tracks when you use IPV4 (and be it a rerouting, a proxy etc). There’s not that much toad-simple tools available to the laywoman to use “da ned” at least superficially “anonymously”.
IPv6 addresses are formed by taking the MAC of your endpoint and appending a network-specific ending to it, so it basically allows you to track the same machine across networks.
That’s not been recommended practice for years. Nobody does MAC based stuff for IPv6 any more.
Only if you use SLAAC. There are other ways to allocate IPv6 addresses to your hosts, static allocation and DHCPv6 being just two.
https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc4941 might help too.
> operating systems (XP being still in use in production)
Windows XP can do IPv6… so could Windows 2000 if you can track down the “technical preview” extension that did it. Been there, done that. I have a dual-stack network and have been running dual-stack for some time now.
Where you will come un-stuck is Windows NT 3.1/3.5/3.51/4.0, or anything DOS-based.
Many people that work in technical fields struggle with subnetting.
IPV6 looks even more complicated at first glance as its in hex. and thus alien to the majority.
When you’re dealing with end users too, asking them to setup IPV4 is much easier than asking them to manage IPV6 addressing. And some “real world” stuff breaks on IPV6 which consumers use (beyond your control, ISP level and above).
It’s a bit like climate change.
Cannot see anything wrong / everything works fine.
So whats the problem other than a few network hippies saying we all need to change everything we do with IP’s becos “reasons” ?
IPv6 didn’t really solve the problem either. Sure, you got more addresses, but the global routing tables are still growing beyond limits and using alternate routes between two endpoints is still difficult (multi-homing). Meanwhile, as most connected devices live on cellular or other mobile networks, they exist behind NATs anyways and don’t need individual IPs.
What the IP address system does is just keep the control over the internet with IANA/ICANN which can be controlled by state governments so they can, if they will, shut you out of the internet by messing up with the routing. There are alternative addressing and routing schemes which don’t rely on such central control, but implementing them would be difficult at this point.
Capitalism :-P
IPV4 support is non-negotiable, whereas IPV6 is a nice to have. In a world of minimal viable products, cost reductions, and maximising shareholder value, something as niche and complex as IPV6 will be the first thing to get cut.