Is That Antenna Allowed? The Real Deal On The FCCs OTARD Rule

The Hackaday comments section is generally a lively place. At its best, it’s an endless wellspring of the combined engineering wisdom of millions of readers which serves to advance the state of the art in hardware hacking for all. At its worst — well, let’s just say that at least it’s not the YouTube comments section.
Unfortunately, there’s also a space between the best and the worst where things can be a bit confusing. A case in point is [Bryan Cockfield]’s recent article on a stealth antenna designed to skirt restrictions placed upon an amateur radio operator by the homeowners’ association (HOA) governing his neighborhood.
Putting aside the general griping about the legal and moral hazards of living under an HOA, as well as the weirdly irrelevant side-quest into the relative combustibility of EVs and ICE cars, there appeared to be a persistent misapprehension about the reality of the US Federal Communications Commission’s “Over-the-Air Reception Devices” rules. Reader [Gamma Raymond] beseeched us to clarify the rules, lest misinformation lead any of our readers into the unforgiving clutches of the “golf cart people” who seem to run many HOAs.
According to the FCC’s own OTARD explainer, the rules of 47 CFR § 1.400 are intended only to prevent “governmental and nongovernmental restrictions on viewers’ ability to receive video programming signals” (emphasis added) from three distinct classes of service: direct satellite broadcasters, broadband radio service providers, and television broadcast services.
Specifically, OTARD prevents restrictions on the installation, maintenance, or use of antennas for these services within limits, such as dish antennas having to be less than a meter in diameter (except in Alaska, where dishes can be any size, because it’s Alaska) and restrictions on where antennas can be placed, for example common areas (such as condominium roofs) versus patios and balconies which are designated as for the exclusive use of a tenant or owner. But importantly, that’s it. There are no carve-outs, either explicit or implied, for any other kind of antennas — amateur radio, scanners, CB, WiFi, Meshtastic, whatever. If it’s not about getting TV into your house in some way, shape, or form, it’s not covered by OTARD.
It goes without saying that we are not lawyers, and this is not to be construed as legal advice. If you want to put a 40′ tower with a giant beam antenna on your condo balcony and take on your HOA by stretching the rules and claiming that slow-scan TV is a “video service,” you’re on your own. But a plain reading of OTARD makes it clear to us what is and is not allowed, and we’re sorry to say there’s no quarter for radio hobbyists in the rules. This just means you’re going to need to be clever about your antennas. Or, you know — move.
10 thoughts on “Is That Antenna Allowed? The Real Deal On The FCCs OTARD Rule”
I remember when OTARD was coming and the ARRL was all for it, then it was published and approved. I, and others were gravely disappointed when it was found not to address amateur radio at all.
Guys ….
https://hackaday.com/2024/08/27/hidden-gutter-antenna-keeps-hoa-happy/
After reading “let’s just say that at least it’s not the YouTube comments section,” I dawned my fireproof jumpsuit and read the entire thread about the fire risks of EV. Yup, pretty uncivil, or at least too inflammatory for our community, IMHO. Um, so why exactly was this comment section allowed to explode when the article was about stealth antennas? Okay, I guess it is hard to automatically moderate when no actual “seven dirty words” were used. One hopes future AI moderators will be able to detect hostility like this. (Or it will prompt folks to get subtle with their insults.) To be fair, the Hackaday comments sections are usually pretty cordial. This was exceptional.
Remember folks, be nice to each other. If you feel like calling someone out, count to 10, then at least edit your comment to tone down your language by 2-3 notches. Your nemesis will get the message, and it will keep others from feeling like it’s okay to jumping on the bandwagon. Or write your message, but don’t hit ‘Post Comment’.
First day on the internet? There’s really no such thing as a bad comment section, you just get used to it. Lurk more.
For god´s sake – i live in a country where HAM-Radio is a personal right and we have no HOA´s.
The only rule is that your transmissions don´t disturb other peoples tech.
Name the country, please? Some people might consider moving… ;-D
Thank you. :)
You could always mount your antenna on the roof of your EV, that’ll get them going.
Is there a law that says an American flag can’t fly on a “flagpole” with a coupling network and 50 ohm feed-point?
That work-around that is often used. In fact Bryan (from the referenced stealth antenna article) has one. He has videos on it. The problem is they are not very good antennas. “A vertical antenna works equally poorly in all directions.” They are inefficient.
