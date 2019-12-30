Focus stacking is a photographic technique in which multiple exposures are taken of a subject, with the focus distance set to different lengths. These images are then composited together to create a final image with a greater depth of field than is possible with a single exposure. [Peter Lin] built a rig for accurate focus stacking with very small subjects.
The heart of the rig is a motion platform consisting of a tiny stepper motor fitted with a linear slide screw. This is connected to an Arduino or PIC with a basic stepper driver board. While the motor does not respond well to microstepping or other advanced techniques, simply driving it properly can give a resolution of 15 μm per step.
The motor/slide combination is not particularly powerful, and thus cannot readily be used to move the camera or optics. Instead, the rig is designed for photography of very small objects, in which the rail will move the subject itself.
It’s a tidy build that would serve well for anyone regularly doing macro focus stack photography. If you’ve been trying to better photograph your insect collection, this one is for you. It’s a valuable technique and one that applies to microscopy too. Video after the break.
One thought on “Focus Stacking For Tiny Subjects”
There are plenty of software packages available to help here as well. Some are open source and some are not. In addition, some are good and some are not so good and are slow and very old, not optimized software. I have yet to find one that is both open source, feature rich and solidly built. If anyone knows of one (I haven’t looked in 2 or 3 years now), please let me know!
Here are a few that I have come across and seem to be fairly well known.
https://github.com/pulsar123/Macro-scripts
A set of bash scripts for post-processing of focus stacks for macro photography. Utilizes open source programs
dcraw (https://www.cybercom.net/~dcoffin/dcraw/), Hugin (http://hugin.sourceforge.net/), and
ImageMagick (http://www.imagemagick.org/script/index.php). Contains one C++ program written by the author (deadpixels.c).
The scripts use BASH shell, so should work under any Linux distro and Cygwin under Windows.
Pretty steep learning curve if you are unfamiliar with ImageMagick or BASH but pretty flexible.
The same author put together https://pulsar124.fandom.com/wiki/Fast_Stacker which is a DIY cheap, fast, portable, and accurate automated macro focus stacking rail (based on Arduino microcontroller) which can be used with a wide range of photo cameras, and magnifications from standard macro (1:1) to extreme macro (up to 20:1). The same controller can also be used to control a motorized focuser for a telescope, allowing to memorize up to 24 different focusing positions, properly accounting for changes in temperature.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CombineZ
CombineZ is Free software image processing software package for creating extended depth of field images. It runs on Microsoft Windows. The current release is CombineZP (CombineZ-Pyramid), successor to CombineZM (CombineZ-Movie) which was based on CombineZ5 (designed for older versions of Windows and is no longer maintained). This software feels fairly dated.
https://www.heliconsoft.com/heliconsoft-products/helicon-focus/
Is a commercial offering that feels bloated but offers some good functionality and seems to be updated.