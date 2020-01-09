Living At The Close Of The Multiway Era

After over a decade of laptop use, I made the move a couple of months ago back to a desktop computer. An ex-corporate compact PC and a large widescreen monitor on a stand, and alongside them a proper mouse and my trusty IBM Model M that has served me for decades. At a stroke, the ergonomics of my workspace changed for the better, as I no longer have to bend slightly to see the screen.
The previous desktop PC was from an earlier time. I think it had whatever the AMD competitor to a Pentium 4 was, and if I recall correctly, its 512 MB of memory was considered to be quite something. On the back it had an entirely different set of sockets to my new one, a brace of serial ports, a SCSI port, and a parallel printer port. Inside the case, its various drives were served by a set of ribbon cables. It even boasted a floppy drive. By contrast the cabling on its successor is a lot lighter, with much less bulky connectors. A few USB plugs and a network cable, and SATA for its disk drive. The days of bulky multiway interconnects are behind us, and probably most of us are heaving a sigh of relief.
You Might Need That Cable One Day!
The trouble with multiway cables is that they were usually quite expensive in their day, so I still ascribe a bit of value to them. Thus even when my last SCSI drive or VGA monitor has shuffled off this mortal coil I still hang on to the cables, y’know, just in case. There is a bulging box of them lurking on a shelf somewhere, or if you are in my makerspace in Milton Keynes, a bunch of bulging boxes. Before I have a clearout, let’s take a closer look at these artifacts, assuming you won’t be offended by taking the cutter to otherwise perfectly good cables. Scanning the pile, the most numerous come into four main groups. Parallel SCSI, VGA, parallel printer, and because this is being written in Europe, SCART multiway adiovisual cables.
As you’d expect from a parallel interface, a SCSI cable takes the form of a bundle of wires, but the surprise on taking a peek inside the plug is that there is neither any shielding between the wires, nor are they twisted pairs. The parallel printer cable has a very similar construction: it was simply an 8-bit port on the host computer. VGA and SCART cables, on the other hand, contain a selection of co-ax shielded conductors for the video signals and a few single wires for control signals.
It was on considering how a cable like these might be reused that it really dawned on me how much we have moved on from the era of multiway cable interfaces. USB now covers most desktop-type devices once served by parallel SCSI, parallel, and serial ports, and nearly all audiovisual connectivity is fast heading towards HDMI. These fast serial interfaces deliver much higher data rates with much less copper involved.
It seems everywhere I look then there is a huge stack of cables that have become effectively useless. Unlike other technological shifts, such as for example from vacuum tubes to transistors, their usefulness did not tail away alongside the new technology, so it’s not as though they’ve outlived their service life. Instead they instantly became e-waste just as their technologies peaked, and it’s there we can find the origins of their ascribed value. If you have a pile of SCSI cables somewhere, did you hang onto them because you felt you’d need them again some day?
Re-Use, Keep, Or Recycle?
So what’s to be done? Can they be used for another purpose? Who uses a 40-way bundle of wires or a bundle of not-very-good co-ax these days anyway? I’d be interested to hear your views in the comments.
Meanwhile I’ve have a huge pile of cables to get rid of, and here’s the problem. There’s a value to the copper they contain but in most cases their insulation is PVC can be problematic to recycle and if inefficiently burned it can release toxic chemicals. Over the years there have been a series of scandals involving e-waste from develped countries exported to developing countries where it was burned in the open to extract the metals, but even though steps have been taken to end this practice it’s still a concern that cables be disposed of responsibly.
Here, my local government has centralised recycling facilities, and in turn passes sorted recycled material to specialised recycling companies. In the case of PVC-coated cables they are shredded to separate the copper from the plastic, and then the plastic is broken down to produce hydrocarbon feedstocks for the chemical industry.
In my hackerspace, we’re going to throw a work party to bring the cable pile down to manageable proportions. We’ve lived through the passing of an era without realising it, even though Brian Benchoff called it for Hackaday several years ago. Intevitably some years down the line we’ll find a SCSI peripheral and regret throwing out those SCSI cables, but given the space we’ll gain I think we’ll take the risk. The question is, will you?
16 thoughts on “Living At The Close Of The Multiway Era”
You have to pry my 30 yrs worth of totes from my cold dead hands… having worked AV, POS, corporate & health IT I got a cable for that… ( and Ram, and an ISA modem or 2 ) :P
“Thus even when my last SCSI drive or VGA monitor has shuffled off this mortal coil I still hang on to the cables, y’know, just in case. ”
NAS still uses VGA.
VGA cables are still useful for connecting data projectors to laptops, because long HDMI cables are flaky – they either work, or they don’t work. VGA signal just looks slightly more fuzzy, but nobody will notice.
Active HDMI cable.
https://hometheaterreview.com/are-active-hdmi-cables-right-for-you/
I bought a couple of EMI VGA Extenders last weekend at 2nd hand store, $0.50 each.
But I didn’t find any documentation for them with a web search.
The “bundles” are mostly useless. But pull them apart and you have plenty of “free” hookup wire. Solid core wire is great for breadboarding or permanent prototypes. The stranded core is more rare and in a lot of cases more superior to the solid core. It is great for wiring up custom interconnects.
Outside of electronics, the solid core wire works great for as a twisty tie substitute.
Bell wire aka doorbell wire works. Speaker wire is usually stranded.
The challenge when you find that old SCSI drive is do you have a system with a controller that works, software that will support that controller, and then right cable to go between them – this SCSI end to this other SCSI end…
I broke down a number of years ago when I found an old drive that I hadn’t used in probably 10+ years. I spent a solid hour or two looking for the gear to hook it up, you know, just to see what was on it. Then it dawned on my that given it’d been years since I did anything with it, the answer clearly was “nothing I care about” ;)
I’ve found some of the older cables and nice sources of wire (yeah, I know that’s what they’re made of but not all “wire” is equal).
The wire in that SCSI cable pictured is useful – it’s probably real copper conductors with multiple colors of decent insulation – nice for making things and way better than that copper foil over a nylon core that a lot of wire is made like today.
But even then, how much do you need? I went through my cable box(es) a while back and ended up with a few decent lengths of multi-con cables (that were separable into individual wires after removing the jacket). The rest were really not suitable for re-purposing. The amount of space after getting rid of 3 or 4 or 5 bankers boxes full of cables was a nice payoff.
The vast bulk of it went to recycling – wherever that went but at least I tried…
” Then it dawned on my that given it’d been years since I did anything with it, the answer clearly was “nothing I care about” ;)”
I have about a half dozen IDE drives waiting for me to search them.
I’m pretty sure there are some digital photos on (some of) them worth recovering.
Anyway, a lot of specialty equipment (such as medical devices) often need legacy parts to keep running.
I had an acquaintance ask me ~15 years ago if I knew where he could obtain a 20 Meg hard drive for one.
(IIRC, he needed an ST-225)
3 slight updates:
Keyboards and mice have gone wireless, as did internet, you may find a system with only the video and power cables! (On a mac these might even be the same cable)
As of 3 generations ago M.2 hard drives are standard on motherboards, they slot in like a laptop wifi card. One more cable gone.
DisplayPort is where it is at for video, Thunderbolt is catching up, with both the option to send display port data, or PCIe and have a GPU in the display or external.
Slightly off-topic:
I am getting some good deals on old Lenovo Tiny models, M72e M92p M93p M900 M700 etc. If you want to go nuts the P320 P300 have actual PCIe cards with 4x video output (+2 onboard from iGPU)
Roughly 7″x7″x1.5″ and using actual desktop processors. Amazing! (I know they are the rare low power processors originally, but I am positive the regular ones could work fine, maybe using throttle stop or intel XTU to lower the voltage. My 4570t low power chip was using 40watts on turbo even though its a little 35w chip. So I increased the turbo tdp to 40 and undervolted by 60 millivolts, got it to hold turbo at 36watts. Taking the 51w desktop chips I am sure you could get them to a reason able 40-45w if you wanted a cheap system, or use the non turbo lower speed chips)
Extracting metal from them is a new, old problem. I spent time as a kid in the 90’s burning the insulation of electrical wire salvaged from dumpsters so we could turn the copper in for scrap. We used a 55 gallon barrel, but if we’d been more safety-conscious we’d have used the wood stove (it recirculated smoke across the coals to burn it too).
Probably have over 30 VGA cables remaining from previous clients that had them binned.
And have about 15 VGA cables now in use as instrumentation control cables to carry SPI and I2C and current-loop signals.
I still use VGA cables a lot — and the ones that annoy me are the ones with the EDID lines internally clipped. Yes, it saves the production company a half-cent of wire on each cable, but it screws me over royally because many of my VGA-compatible systems NEED those friggin wires. While I’ve been to the UK in what you might call a past lifetime (don’t ask, it’s *very* complicated), that ended when 2007 did, and postal services worldwide have changed a lot since then…
Miss List, if your Royal Mail has something reasonably similar to ePacket — /please/ contact me on the [dot]IO side in PMs/chat and let’s see what we can work out! I *love* old tech — not just VGA cables — or this scratch-n-dent Atom N450-powered HP Mini I’m typing this on, as I’m away visiting family at the moment and Steampunkish Too (aka the 2nd Steampunk Lappy) is a bit cumbersome for the suitcase — but all the old gear. My family’s first computer was a Sinclair ZX80, you know… ;) Somewhere I still have the folder full of faded sales literature and the yellowed typewritten (!) letter from Sinclair informing him that they’d run out of “kit” models and so he’d be getting a pre-assembled one at no extra charge.
I’m continually amazed by the odd niche places I find old cables and connectors in use. Corporate IT closets have serial connections all over the place. The strangest was probably a recording studio that had a headphone mixing system that used 50-pin scsi connectors to send the audio channels to each unit.
Old IDE ribbon cables are fantastic for keeping things tidy in projects. Just peel of as many strands as you need, separate the wires at the end, then cut those to fitting lengths.
“given the space we’ll gain I think we’ll take the risk.” I have been on the fence about some of the stuff I have, but I think this pushed me over the edge. I need to get rid of it.