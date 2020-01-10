Hardware Hack Makes Robocall Blocking Service Even Better

Sorry to bear sad tidings, but your car’s extended warranty is about to expire. At least that’s what you’ll likely hear if you answer one of those robocalls that have descended like a plague upon us. We applaud any effort to control the flood of robocalls, even if it means supplementing a commercial blocking service with a DIY ring-blocker.
The commercial service that [Jim] engaged to do his landline blocking is called Nomorobo – get it? It uses the Simultaneous Ringing feature many VoIP carriers support to intercept blacklisted robocallers, but with a catch: it needs caller ID data, so it lets the first ring go through. [Jim]’s box intercepts the ringing signal coming from his Xfinity modem using a full-wave rectifier and an analog input on an Arduino. Once the ring pattern is received, the Arduino flips a relay that connects all the phones in the house to the line, letting the call ring through. If Nomorobo has blocked the call, he’ll never hear a thing. There were a few glitches to deal with, like false positives from going off- and on-hook, but those were handled in software. There’s also a delay in displaying caller ID information on his phones, but it’s a small price to pay for peace.
Any escalation in the war on robocalls is justified, and we applaud [Jim] for his service. Should you feel like joining the fray, step one is to know your enemy. This primer on robocalling will help.
Thanks to [Phil] for the tip.
But wasn’t this solved by the do-not-call registry?
I am SHOCKED! Absolutely SHOCKED to hear this.
The politicians just passed a law that will SOLVE! this, and if not…. November is coming! Vote them out!!
We completely deprecated our landline. We still have it, mainly because I’ve had the number for almost 30 years now, but the ringer is shut off and voicemails are just emailed to us.
Verizon was charging us $80 a month for a landline. I ported over our number, which we’ve had for 40 years, to a VoIP. $5 a month, it’s the deluxe version.
My voip provider have rule based filtering/blocking/white listing via their website UI. There is no need for silly hacks on my side. I haven’t these calls for a few years now.
I can do wild card filtering/blocking e.g. block country/area code or the individual number, block on invalid/no callerID. The filtered number can be redirected to voice mail/”busy signal”/”number not in use”. I added the usual election calls and if anything else came through to the rules.
FYI: https://wiki.voip.ms/article/CallerID_Filtering showing the UI and options
The nice thing about CallerID is that it is 1/10 cost of your phone company charges and all the “features” are included without paying extras. You can also have phone numbers in other countries for your friends or relatives to call you at their local number.
I meant VoIP not caller ID.
The majority of Uk telcos send the caller id before the first ring for exactly this reason…
I have an accidental and nearly foolproof method of avoiding robocalls. Most of them use the same area code as your own phone and spoof it so it looks like one of your neighbors might be calling. But in my case, my phone has a completely different area code, so if it isn’t my brother, I can ignore the call without a second thought. And since I don’t pickup for any other calls I don’t recognize, I’m good.
Sometimes I do answer them anyway though, just so I can screw with the scammers. I like to see just how long I can keep them on the line before they finally hang-up in frustration. IMO, I think if everybody did that it would change their financial model enough to make it more costly for them to engage in robocalling.
I managed to keep some Indian idiots that worked for “microsoft” who detected malware running on my computer for an hour and 15 minutes before he transferred me to their second level team. That new guy got mad at me for wasting his time after another 15 minutes and hung up on me.
I call them back every once in a while when they leave a vm with a number to call back.
A growing number of medical related facilities are setting their caller ID to anonymous here “in support of patient privacy” *groan*