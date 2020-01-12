Hackaday Links: January 12, 2020

Nothing ruffles feathers more reliably than a software company announcing changes to its licensing terms. And so it goes with AutoDesk, who recently announced that Eagle would no longer be available as a standalone product and would now be bundled with Fusion 360. It looks like there’s still a free option for personal use, which is good even if it limits designs to two schematic sheets, two board layers, and 80 cm² board area. And perhaps this means there will be a Linux version of Fusion 360 too.
With the Y2K bug now twenty years in the rearview mirror, it’s entertaining to look back at that time and all the hype that surrounded it. Usually we talk about the effort that went into fixing vulnerable systems, but do we ever talk about the recipes of Y2K? The Advent of Computing podcast recently did an episode that gives a great background of the Y2K bug, plus discusses what people were planning to do for food after the bug detonated all the world’s nukes when the new millennium rolled around. Pantries stocked with canned goods, wood stoves to cook on and keep warm by when the powerplants all self-destructed on January 1 – it was all part of the vibe at the time.
We suppose when you put 60 birds into orbit at a time, it doesn’t take long to make a sizable impact on the planet’s constellation of satellites. Still, it came as a surprise that SpaceX was able to claim the title of world’s largest commercial satellite constellation after just three Starlink launches. We guess the operative term is “commercial” here, since some governments probably have far more satellites in service than the 182 Starlinks that have been launched so far. That’s a far cry from the 11,000 plus eventually predicted to form the Starlink constellation, but it’s already having an impact.
As a proud Idahoan, I feel personally triggered by what’s billed as the world’s first smart potato. True, I live in the part of the state with the trees and the bears, not the spuds, but still, it’s right there on our license plates. While clearly tongue-in-cheek, the Smart Potato pokes fun of our official State Vegetable, which I find beyond the pale. Seems like anything can be crowdfunded these days.
Speaking of which, check out Kohler’s Alex-connected smart toilet. For a mere $7,000 you can have a toilet that does everything a regular, boring old toilet does, but with lights. In fairness, the value of a good bidet can’t be overstated, but the ability to talk to your toilet and have it talk back seems a little on the iffy side. Perhaps teaming it up with the Charmin Poop-Bot, a self-balancing robot that connects to your phone and brings you a roll of toilet paper if you find yourself without a square to spare.
And finally, drummer Neil Peart died this week at the far-too-young age of 67. While there’s probably a fair number of Rush fans in the core hackaday demographic, there’s no hack or other tie-ins here. I’m just sad about it and wanted to share the news.
12 thoughts on “Hackaday Links: January 12, 2020”
“drummer Neil Peart died this week at the far-too-young age of 67”
More of a Gene Krupa fan, myself, but Peart did some good work.
Is there any age that’s better?
Yes, any after your first one hundred.
And I’m a strong supporter of the music catalog of WQXR here in NYC.
I wonder how many Y2K fixes were really just hacks that put off the expansion of the year field beyond 2 digits by just offsetting the year (or some other foolishness), and are still ticking bug-bombs waiting to go off?
And then Autodesk throws another shovel of gravel over Eagle’s coffin….
As I wait, and wait, and wait, for Fusion to finish pulling in an SVG (about 20000 linear segments. Needed to match the surface features of an existing part), hopefully without crashing this time.
After many, many years using eagle, and with a very large library of custom parts, boards, and so on, I may have to move on. There will be nothing easy about doing so. Maybe I should just retire from that part of my work, instead, and farm it off to someone else?
I always wondered if “The Game of Thrones” was really about the Kohler vs American Standard battle, and now I know who won.. ;)
This is again why all future developments I will do in FreeCAD. I can’t trust someone elses business model to give me permanent access to my designs, and refuse to do so.
I am highly trained in Autodesk Inventor, and Solidworks, as well as MasterCAM- I support FOSS, and decided any learning curve is worth it for me. I just can’t trust their motives or business approach anymore. And I will be donating to the projects I find that work.
I hope others try this too. Dont give up on making because of stuff like this. Overcome it, and support a better model.
Possibly kicad for schematic and layout. Freecad’s circuit layout tools aren’t awesome, although I’m increasingly impressed with its cam capability.
I’m paying $310 a year for Fusion 360 (because of the awesome CAM; at the time unbeatable for the price) and was close to getting use to the subscription model. I had plans on paying for Eagle (been using it since version 4.0 but stopped upgrading when it went to subscription) but now it’s free with my Fusion subscription. The impression I got was if you were subscribing to Eagle you now get Fusion for no extra cost.
You can not own Eagle any more, it’s already an endangered species!
:o)