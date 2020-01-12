All computers are vulnerable to attacks by viruses or black hats, but there are lots of steps that can be taken to reduce risk. At the extreme end of the spectrum is having an “air-gapped” computer that doesn’t connect to a network at all, but this isn’t a guarantee that it won’t get attacked. Even transferring files to the computer with a USB drive can be risky under certain circumstances, but thanks to some LED lights that [Robert Fisk] has on his drive, this attack vector can at least be monitored.
Using a USB drive with a single LED that illuminates during a read OR write operation is fairly common, but since it’s possible to transfer malware unknowingly via USB drives, one that has a separate LED specifically for writing operations will help alert a user to any write operations that might be trying to fly under the radar. A recent article by [Bruce Schneier] pointed out this flaw in USB drives, and [Robert] was up to the challenge. His build returns more control to the user by showing them when their drive is accessed and in what way, which can also be used to discover unique quirks of one’s chosen operating system.
[Robert] is pretty familiar with USB drives and their ups and downs as well. A few years ago he built a USB firewall that was able to decrease the likelihood of BadUSB-type attacks. Be careful going down the rabbit hole of device security, though, or you will start seeing potential attacks hidden almost everywhere.
2 thoughts on “Take Security Up A Notch By Adding LEDs”
1) no one will pay attention
2) every os is constantly sniffing and writing to every disk on your system
Because Linux is used in so many embedded systems where flash wear and sudden power loss are real issues, there are options for mounting most filesystems either completely read-only, or such that mount count, access time, etc. are not written; i.e. only actual file-api level writes will trigger block-level writes (so of you mout the disk read-write, but create no files or directories and perform no file writes a bit-for-bit compare of the disk after the mount with one before the mount should show no differences).
Even that, however, is not going to save you from short single-block writes that light the LED for short enough times that you don’t notice… For that you’re still better mounting it truly read only.