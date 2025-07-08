Better Solid State Heat Pumps Through Science

If you need to cool something, the gold standard is using a gas compressor arrangement. Of course, there are definite downsides to that, like weight, power consumption, and vibrations. There are solid-state heat pumps — the kind you see in portable coolers, for example. But, they are not terribly efficient and have limited performance.

However, researchers at Johns Hopkins, working with Samsung, have developed a new thin-film thermoelectric heat pump, which they claim is easy to fabricate, scalable, and significantly more efficient. You can see a video about the new research below.

Manufacturing requires similar processes to solar cells, and the technology can make tiny heat pumps or — in theory — coolers that could provide air conditioning for large buildings. You can read the full paper in Nature.

CHESS stands for Controlled Hierarchically Engineered Superlattice Structures. These are nano-engineered thin-film superlattices (around 25 μm thick). The design optimizes their performance in this application.

The new devices claim to be 100% more efficient at room temperature than traditional devices. In practical devices, thermoelectric devices and the systems using them have improved by around 70% to 75%. The material can also harvest power from heat differences, such as body heat. The potential small size of devices made with this technology would make them practical for wearables.

We’ve looked at the traditional modules many times. They sometimes show up in cloud chambers.