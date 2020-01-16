Inline skates can be fun, but like most wheeled contraptions, they’re even better when motorized. With just such a goal in mind, [The Real Life Guys] decided to whip up a set of powered skates, running on Makita power!
To get power to the ground, the third wheel on each skate is modified to have a sprocket attached. A Makita drill is then fitted to the skate, transferring power to the wheel through a 90-degree gearbox and a chain drive. The drill is controlled by removing the trigger from the shell and hooking it up with an extended cable.
It’s a lairy setup that probably takes serious practice to use effectively, but does allow for fancy tricks like differential steering if you really want to show off. It’s a great example of using a powerdrill as an all-inclusive motion setup, with the battery, motor and drivetrain already integrated in a neat, tidy package. It’s not the first time we’ve seen a powered set of ‘skates, either! Video after the break.
[Thanks to Itay for the tip!]
3 thoughts on “Motorized Inline Skates Run On Makita Power”
Powered wheels on skates is a dream of mine, though less for propulsion and more for braking.
This reminded me of a project that Steve Ciarcia wrote way back in 1981 about building a powered base using electric screwdrivers.
https://archive.org/details/BYTE_Vol_06-05_1981-05_Software_Piracy/page/n67
There is an idea for Hack a Day are story on Steve Ciarcia and his Column in Byte followed by him starting his own magazine that is still around today Circuit Cellar
I want to know more about the copy machine that was used to make the second skate. Is it available on Amazon?
– Thomas