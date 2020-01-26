Got $75K spare? Then this is the eBay deal for you! [jvanorsdal] pointed us to this eBay bargain: the VPI Vehicle Power Interface Rack & Console Hubble Space Telescope. This was the actual system used to test the power systems of the Hubble Space Telescope before it was launched, so it’s a genuine piece of space history.
For the price you get two, yes two CRT displays, six HP power supplies and a huge amount of hand-wired history. Even if you aren’t going to bid, it is worth taking a look at the insides of this thing, as it is all hand-soldered and the cable routing is a thing of beauty. I have absolutely no use for this, but I totally want it for my living room.
There are a few gotchas, though. Because it is NASA space hardware, you can’t export it to places like Iran, and the shopping cost for the US is a cool $1.5K. Considering the size of the thing, that is not so bad, perhaps: it is built into a three rack metal cabinet with built-in wheels that measures over 7 feet long and weighs over 800 lbs.
Interested? It is on sale for $75k, and there is a handy buy it now button on the site.
We all love space history here at Hackaday. Back in 2019, our own [Tom Nardi] got to spend an evening with the Space Shuttle Atlantis.
6 thoughts on “Hubble Telescope Power Supply Tester On EBay”
It looks like the console runs on a NorthStar CP/M machine as well. I’m surprised that this didn’t go to a museum instead of being sold off on eBay, but hopefully whoever buys it will see that it gets displayed rather than dismantled.
It will take too much valuable space in a museum.
The whole thing is probably replaced now by an iPhone/Android app.
I’ll wait for the optics testing equipment.
Considering how NASA had a whole mission just to fix the optics on it in space, do you really want the optics testing equipment?
Though, it is likely far better than “consumer” grade stuff to say the least….
I just want the keyboard with the orange keys!
Mr.Baguley, I believe auto-carrot has struck regarding the “shopping cost”.
I wish I could buy that thing to put in my office.