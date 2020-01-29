You can do a lot of electronics without ever touching a tensor, but there are some situations in which tensors are absolutely essential. The problem is that most math texts give you a very dry description that is difficult to internalize. That’s where [The Science Asylum] comes in. Their recent video (see below) starts with the dry definition and then shows you what it means and why.
According to the video, the textbook definition is:
A rank-n tensor in m-dimensions is a mathematical object that has n indices and mn components and obeys certain transformational rules.
That sounds a lot like an array but we are not sure what “certain transformational rules” really means to anyone.
Wikipedia does a little better:
[A]n algebraic object that describes a linear mapping from one set of algebraic objects to another.
These constructs are key to anything electromagnetic (including antennas) and show up a lot in stress calculations and quantum mechanics. Even Einstien’s theory of relativity uses tensors.
The video is a dozen minutes well spent. You even get some applications with tetrahedron dice and a basketball.
It is a shame, but a lot of math and electronics seem to be made harder than necessary. [Will Sweatman’s] series on calculus does a great job demystifying the subject. Then again, you could use a computer crutch, but that doesn’t help you understand, really.
6 thoughts on “Tensors Explained”
I don’t know, a lot of texts seem to be made hearer than necessary.
“but a lot of math and electronics seem to be made hearer” I assume you meant harder – and you are very right. I sometimes am teaching maths to adults (as a volunteer). I keep on getting “why didn’t they explain it like that at school!”.
The short answer to that is most teachers at school don’t really understand what they are doing, even if they can do it. Which means they a) can’t change what they need to teach to the right level to the person they are teaching b) they aren’t good at getting the essence of the idea across, as they don’t get it themselves…
“The short answer to that is most teachers at school don’t really understand what they are doing, even if they can do it. Which means they a) can’t change what they need to teach to the right level to the person they are teaching b) they aren’t good at getting the essence of the idea across, as they don’t get it themselves…”
HaD must be underappreciated then explaining all these “complex” ideas to the general public then.
We know that a vector has a length and a direction. The vector can be in two or three or more dimensions, but in all cases it represents one direction and one length.
What kind of object could hold two directions and two lengths?
In this case you can imagine an XY plane with two vectors at right angles, sort of like the hands of a clock. A clock with stripped gears so that you can set the hands at any position individually, but the clock model is a good one.
The two arrows can be represented by a matrix, where the two directions are the eigenvectors of the matrix and the two lengths are the eigenvalues. The determinant of the matrix is the two eigenvalues multiplied together, so while a vector represents a length, a matrix determinant represents an area. The area is the area of the rectangle between the two arrows.
If one of the vectors is zero length, then the determinant will be zero. This is a degenerate case that isn’t a tensor, so we see from this that a rank 2 (two vectors) tensor can be represented by a matrix, but not all matrices are rank 2 tensors.
The vectors within the tensor can be in 2 dimensions (2 x 2 matrix) or 3 dimensions (3 x 3 matrix) or more, but a matrix is always a rank 2 object and contains 2 arrows and two lengths, and is always square.
You can extend the model to three arrows: a rank 3 tensor is a cube of numbers, which might contain arrows in two dimensions (2 x 2 x 2 cube), three dimensions (3 x 3 x 3 numbers) or more. General relativity deals with vectors in 4 dimensions (x, y, z, and t) of various ranks.
The tensor is useful for keeping track of two (or more) forces at once, and the original use for such objects was in dealing with “tension” such as the surface of a cube of Jello. If you poke the top surface of the Jello at an angle, the Jello responds in two directions: there is a force straight up that opposes the poking force downwards, and a separate sideways force (the shear force) that opposes the force sideways.
A tensor is used in this case to keep track of the two forces at once: if the poking force is expressed as a tensor it can be divided into separate downwards and sideways displacements, for which forces can be separately calculated, and recombined into a new tensor. The stress tensor (displacement) results in a strain tensor just like stress results in strain in the single vector model, the tensors just do the calculation twice. Normally this is done in 3 dimensions, so stress/strain tensors are both 3 x 3 matrices.
The other common place tensors are used is in magnetism, where the susceptibility thingy is a tensor.
Tensors are required when you start with two directions but the result has to be in a direction out of the plane of the two vectors. With two vectors you can use the cross product to get a vector at right angles out of the common plane, but you can’t get a generalized direction out of the plane.
For that, you need something that represents two vectors simultaneously: a rank 2 tensor.
Give me some feedback: was this a good or bad explanation?
Knowing it took me around two semesters to understand what eigenvalues are actually for, I’d say that’s an excellent explanation. Much better than my professors anyway.
“If one of the vectors is zero length, then the determinant will be zero. This is a degenerate case that isn’t a tensor, so we see from this that a rank 2 (two vectors) tensor can be represented by a matrix, but not all matrices are rank 2 tensors.”
That kinda comes out of nowhere. It’s the first time you use the word “tensor,” and it’s phrased as though the reader is supposed to already understand why that matrix doesn’t represent one. It only makes sense after you already know what it’s supposed to be explaining, just like “A tensor is an object that transforms like a tensor.”