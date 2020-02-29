[Carl] wanted to prototype his circuits quickly using printed circuit boards. He picked up a Bantam Tools Desktop PCB Mill and made a video about the results. His first attempt wasn’t perfect, as you could notice under the microscope. A few adjustments, though, and the result was pretty good.
Be warned, this mill is pretty expensive — anywhere from $2,500 to $3,000. The company claims it is a better choice than a conventional cheap mill because it uses a 26,000 RPM spindle and has high-resolution steppers. Because of its low backlash and high accuracy and repeatability, the company claims it can easily mill boards with 6 mil traces.
Of course, the mill can do things other than PCBs. [Carl] was impressed with the speed of the system, too. The boards he tries in the video are pretty small, but they took a few minutes each.
Of course, like most homemade PCBs, there are no plated-through holes or solder mask or plating. Of course, you could add all of those things using additional steps. We’ve seen people use wires for vias or even rivets. However, that sort of takes away from the main idea of push a button and PCB pops out.
We’ve looked at using a cheap mill to do the same thing, and Hackaday’s own [Adil] found that 0.3 mm traces (not quite 12 mils) were easily doable. If that’s sufficient for your needs, you might save quite a bit of money over the mill presented here. We’ve seen others do 10 mil traces, so that’s probably doable, too.
4 thoughts on “Desktop PCB Mill Review”
sponsored by JLCPCB.com :P
Milling is great for quickly whipping up a board, beats chemicals in most respects, vias are a problem each way, but $2500 to $3000 is WAY expensive for a rather limited mill like that. I didn’t top $2500 for my Taig CNC mill, which is drastically more capable.
I acknowledge that it’s a small market, but charging those prices for a machine made of sheet plastic, linear rods and other simple components is a bit crazy.
Depends on the level of customer service and support you buy into. Similar things have been said about Lulzbot for example, but they do treat their customers really well by all accounts.
If the fixtureing is repeatable enough can always have it drill the holes take it off for a quick dunk in the copper depostiting baths and then mill on it. Personally think I’ll stick with just drilling the through hole and soldering wires between sides – simple.
That said I think if I was doing more serious pcb one-offs/proto types I’d build build my own for that price tag, and to be more useful to me would have to be a seriously expensive build as most of what I do that could use my own cnc is larger- trying to get accurate and large working area in smallish space is a serious challenge…
I think they’re competing with the likes of LPKF, whose pcb mills start at about $20K. Getting the very high speed spindle is a significant chunk of the cost of this, and taig and sherline headstocks certainly have the accuracy but nowhere near the speed of these. I run my sherline at about 8K for doing PCB’s, and the edges of the copper are nowhere near as nice as when I run the same board on my LPKF.
There’s also value in having software already set up to flip the board geometry side-to-side for topside-to-bottomside and having the axis of symmetry already set up for you.
Anyone who is doing boards like this, here’s an assembly tip: take a long piece of wire and string it through all the vias, like lacing up a shoe, and solder them, then cut off all the excess wire. It is so much faster and more precise than cutting off snippets of wire and soldering one via at a time, with way less chance of bridging because the wire’s twisted or moved during soldering. No chance of little wire snips melting and falling out while soldering on the back side and melting the front side fillet, either.