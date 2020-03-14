[Josh] has a series called Ham Radio Crash Course and a recent installment covers how you can grab satellite images directly from weather satellites. This used to be more of a production than it is now thanks to software defined radio (SDR). Josh also has another project using a 3D printer to make an antenna suitable for the job. You can see the video below.
The software is the venerable WXtoImg program. This is abandonware, but the community has kept the software available. The program works on Linux, Windows, and Mac. The satellites in question operate around 137 MHz, but that’s easily in the range of even the cheap SDR dongles. [Josh] shows how to use a virtual audio cable on Windows to connect the output of the radio to the input of the WXtoImg program. Under Linux, you can do this with Pulse or Jack very easily without any extra hardware.
There’s some setup and calibration necessary for the software. You’ll also need the current orbital data and the program will tell you when you can find the next satellite passing overhead. Generally speaking you’ll want your antenna outside, which [Josh] solved by taking everything outdoors and having some lunch during the pass. It also takes some time to post-process the data into images and audio.
We know this isn’t new. But we did like [Josh’s] clear and up-to-date guide. We remember watching NOAA 15 as it started to lose its electronic mind.
2 thoughts on “Get Your Weather Images Straight From The Satellite”
Keep meaning to figure this out with a coathanger turnstile antenna and a Radioshack Patrolman with input to a soundcard.
No, it was never that difficult.
CQ magazine had a story in the sixties about a ham in England who received photos from a weather satellite. It was novel then (and so were weather satellites) and some company involved even paid for a trip for the ham to the US so he could explain his setup, and for him to see some background of their ooeration.
137MHz wasn’t esoteric in the sixties, just not common since there wasn’t much to hear before satellites. But many a ham had built 144MHz converters, including using more expensive low noise tubes, the 416 and 417, or the Nuvistor, which gave low noise with less fussing.
Pop ular Electronics ran a converter article in the early sixties to receive a satellite, though I guess that was 108MHz, not 137. But not much difference, and thus not beyond many a builder.
It got easier in the seventies, lots of articles and 3 even published a book about receiving weather satellites. Lots of hardware, use a converted two way radio receiver strip converted from 150MHz to 137. Or use a scanner receiver that were becoming common and solid state.
One issue was that wearther satellite deviation was a bit wider, and with doppler shift, the narrow deviation receivers were a tad too narrow. One article just used a wider filter.
So people built their interface, using an oscilloscope for display, or building from scratch. I think some used surplus fax machines. It wasn’t too complicated, and done before home computers became common.
And antennas were never comoicated, made with metal scrap, no 3D printer needed (or available at the time).
Lots had the requirements needed