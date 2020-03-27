Measuring UV-C For About $5

Looking to sterilize something? Give it a good blast of the old UV-C. Ultraviolet radiation in the shortest wavelength band breaks down DNA and RNA, so it’s a great way to kill off any nasties that are lurking. But how much UV-C are you using? [Akiba] at Hackerfarm has come up with the NukeMeter, a meter that measures the output of their UV-C sterilizer the NukeBox. It is built around a $2.50 sensor and a $3 Arduino.
The NukeMeter is built around a GUVA-S12SD UV sensor breakout board. This sensor is really designed for UV-A detection, but a quick look at the spec sheet revealed that it is sensitive to UV across all of the bands. So, it can be used as a UV-C sensor if you know how sensitive it is to this particular frequency band.
However, the sensor is not that sensitive to UV-C light, so [Akiba] had to do a bit of minor surgery on the circuitry that surrounds the sensor to tweak the output. The sensor was designed to measure relatively low levels of UV light (such as sunlight), and now they are blasting it with a shedload of radiation, so they have to effectively disable one of the op-amps that normally scales the output up, which involves replacing a couple of resistors. That’s a bit of a pain to do with surface mount components, but it is doable with a steady hand and a small tip soldering iron.
Next, an Arduino takes the voltage output of the sensor and converts it into a light level. The mathematics of how this works are all well detailed in the post, but it isn’t complicated, and the source code is here.
Using this, [Akiba] was able to measure how the lights performed, how quickly they warmed up and how much the light level varies along the length of the fluorescent tube.
One caveat to bear in mind here: [Akiba] designed this to measure the output of the low-pressure mercury vapor lamps they are using at Hackerfarm, which output a very narrow frequency band, peaking at 250 nM. This design would not work for a more broadband output or for one which mixed UV-C with UV-A and UV-B. For that, you would need a more sophisticated design that would probably cost more than $5.
SAFETY NOTE: Don’t mess with UV-C light sources unless you have a good idea of what you are doing and are sure that the light is contained, e.g. in a sealed box, maybe with interlocks. Remember that you also rely on DNA, and inadvertently zapping your own DNA can cause all sorts of unpleasantness.
4 thoughts on “Measuring UV-C For About $5”
I was wondering about creating own sterilisation box, i have a toddler so it would be neat to sanitise toys and anything that mnight end up in her mouth curently we use biling water and alcohol based sanitiser but leaving things in UV box for night would be better- of course it would have to have locking mechanism and power cut-off if lid is lifted probably over engineered with backups you know toddlers and their tiny hands are good at opening things they arent supposed to open.
Nice idea but, please beware as many bacteria hide in fats and oils (they can move into them) – the fats of which attenuates UV-C to a fair degree. Also beware that a virus, depending on conjunctive compatabilities with other microbes can embed in bacterial membrane fluids reducing viral degradation and which also offer some protection from UV as well.
In the food industry high intensity pulses of white light offer useful local surface (flash) heating to kill all sorts of microbes, so UV-C in conjunction could then offer a higher probabilistic approach to sterilisation with far greater confidence and more so with feedbacks of various types.
Then of course one would be tempted to set up a small microbe lab with Petri dishes and incubator, reagents with such things as various formulations of peptone waters, great fun ;-)
Nice one, thanks for post :-)
As a module can combine with other systems, lots of augmentation possibilities, cheers
The diode chip itself may be sensitive down to UV-C but you will probably get pretty terrible attenuation a that wavelength and there is a pretty good chance the resin will solarize and change as you use it. You can get photodiodes that are windowless that will work down there accurately and be pretty stable. Though I am betting they are not cheap. We used them on some of the laser pulse detectors at work.