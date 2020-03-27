Is there no end to the dongle problem? We thought the issue was with all of those non-USB-C devices that want to play nicely with the new Macbooks that only have USB-C ports. But what about all those USB-C devices that want to work with legacy equipment?
Now some would say just grab yourself a USB-C to USB-A cable and be done with it. But that defeats the purpose of USB-C which is One-Cable-To-Rule-Them-All[1]. [Marcel Varallo] decided to keep his 2011 Macbook free of dongles and adapter cables by soldering a USB-C port onto a USB 2.0 footprint on the motherboard.
How is that even possible? The trick is to start with a USB-C to USB 3 adapter. This vintage of Macbook doesn’t have USB 3, but the spec for that protocol maintains backwards compatibility with USB 2. [Marcel] walks through the process of freeing the adapter from its case, slicing off the all-important C portion of it, and locating the proper signals to route to the existing USB port on his motherboard.
[1] Oh my what a statement! As we’ve seen with the Raspberry Pi USB-C debacle, there are actually several different types of USB-C cables which all look pretty much the same on the outside, apart from the cryptic icons molded into the cases of the connectors. But on the bright side, you can plug either end in either orientation so it has that going for it.
12 thoughts on “Faking Your Way To USB-C Support On Laptops Without It”
Can’t see the end result, so I’m sorta disappointed. But since he hacked the adapter, it’s hack, nonetheless ;-)
Cutting up a cheap, possibly defective, adapter and then showing a photo of an unmodified circuit board counts as a hack?
In a post arduino / pi / python world turning on the laptop is a hack
Plaease, don’t do it. These adapters are against the spec. You can fry your device. If you do this at least post fail of the week.
see:https://medium.com/@leung.benson/why-are-there-no-usb-c-receptacle-to-usb-b-plug-or-usb-a-plug-adapters-f97736bb62be
Add a small MOSFET to only connect power when a valid device is attached.
Yet companies broke those rule. Sandisk for example sells “Extreme Portable External SSD” from 250GB to 2TB and comes with a short type C-C cable plus a C to A adapter to connect to computers that do not have C port.
Hot take that I know will ruffle plenty of feathers:
USB A is vastly superior to USB C in any usage scenario, except where the device acts as both “master” and “slave”, and where you’re having a hard time figuring out the orientation of the plug and socket.
But regarding the latter I’ve acquired a sixth sense for that after growing up with SCART and having CRT TV’s in recessed “pockets” in large shelves.
You soon develop tricks for minimizing your reacharound time that proved handy for USB A after plugging in SCART plenty of times in such situations.
What about the scenario where the USB connection is used for high power charging, pleas explain how this is done with a USB-A connector. Also the USB-C connector has provision for direct video output to a monitor, again how to do this with USB-A???
The author makes no sense by saying :
“So I have this Macbook Pro 17 inch from 2011, you know…from when Apple seemed to give a shit about making well built and powerful laptops. It’s the same one I repaired the graphics card on by putting the motherboard in the oven on high, several times. ”
What ? Well built -> I had to shove my laptop in the oven to reflow it.
I see you’re not familiar with the fanboi. They make about as much sense as flat earthers.
Not Apples fault nVidia couldn’t keep their gpu chip soldered to its BGA
I understood him perfectly to mean real laptops, not ones crammed with low power processors that bump off turbo in a matter of seconds and have minimal, or one! External port.
If you are using it to render or simulate you need more coolong than an ultrabook usually provides, and a higher tdp
Actually yes it is apple’s fault if they are so worried about making machines so thin it can’t cool its parts, that’s called form over function, and apple has a nasty history of doing just that.
PS: there are many laptops featuring the same nvidia chip that didnt fall off the board