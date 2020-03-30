We know it all too well: another smoothly-operating night in the garage easily halted by a broken component. In the late hours of the night, no hardware store will open its doors. And while waiting may reward the patient, creativity may reward those who act now. That’s exactly where [Justin] found himself one evening: with a torn gasket. Not to be dismayed, he turned to his fiancee [Amy] and the two of them managed to design and cut a perfectly fitting replacement gasket on [Amy’s] vinyl cutter in a mere matter of minutes.
In the video after the break, the two step us through their process in detail. By starting with an image of the existing gasket, they capture a reference image. Some light work in photoshop cleans up everything except the resulting gasket they’re looking for. Finally, sizing “by eye” in the vinyl cutter’s software after measuring an existing dimension gives them sufficient precision to remake a duplicate gasket that’s eye-for-eye indistiguishable from the original.
It seems like we often hear about vinyl-cut gaskets in passing or in the comments, but it’s great to see a team post such a fabulous success story putting them to good use. And in case a plain old’ vinyl cutter blade wont do the trick, why not try running it at ultrasonic speeds?
5 thoughts on “Vinyl Cutter Migrates From Scrapbooks To Gaskets”
There is another traditional solution to this problem that does not need any special equipment at all. (which most of you probably already know, I am mentioning this for the edification of those who don’t)
You can “tap out” a gasket using a ball-pein hammer. Just hold the gasket paper against the sealing face, and gently tap around the outline with the ball end of the hammer, using the edge of the casting to cut the paper. You want a shearing sort of action, rather than directly in to the corner of the casting. This works with iron and aluminium, but you probably want to be a bit more gentle with aluminium. That said, the students at my old college have been cutting new sump gaskets for the 1916 fire engine this way a couple of times a year for 50 years with no significant damage to the aluminium casting.
I will often glue the paper to the casting with my choice of on-hardening gasket sealant first to prevent it slipping.
Aha, a video showing exactly this.
thanks for the tip
And use the head of a carriage bolt to punch/shear the boltholes.
But I prefer doing the outside perimeter and big holes with a utility knife — it’s quicker.
These new-fangled metal gaskets, tho… :-)
Some variants:
Instead of gluing with gasket sealant, you can make the boltholes first, and bolt the gasket to the sealing surface.
Use a knife to shear the gasket. Use the knife as one half of a scissors, and the edge of the sealing surface as the other side of the scissors. If the edge is rough, from for example casting remnants, filing them off first may be advisory.
It all depends on the tools you have available, and the sort of gasket material.