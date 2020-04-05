With all the hands-free dispenser designs cropping up out there, the maker world could potentially be headed for an Arduino shortage. We say that in jest, but it’s far too easy to use an Arduino to prototype a design and then just leave it there doing all the work, even if you know going in that it’s overkill.
[ASCAS] took up the challenge and built a cheap and simple dispenser that relies on recycled parts and essential electronics. It uses an IR proximity sensor module to detect dirty digits, and a small submersible pump to push isopropyl alcohol, sanitizer, or soap up to your hovering hand. The power comes from a sacrificial USB cable and is switched through a transistor, so it could be plugged into the wall or a portable power pack.
We admire the amount of reuse in this project, especially the nozzle-narrowing ballpoint pen piece. Be sure to check out the build video after the break.
Hopefully, you’re all still washing your hands for the prescribed 20 seconds. If you’re starting to slip, why not build a digital hourglass and watch the pixels disappear?
4 thoughts on “An Arduino-Free Automatic Alcohol Administrator”
I got excited when I read that headline and got disappointed when I got to the bit about dirty digits – but I guess it could be adapted :-)
The thought of DIY electronics suspended in flammable liquid is a little concerning.
Just remember, if something goes wrong you’re going to have to compete for attention at the Emergency Room with the COVID victims. Stay safe and choose low risk solutions for the time being. A peristaltic pump plus conformal coating on the electronics might be more sensible.
These small pumps are usually quite water-tight and use brushless motors. The biggest flammability would be in gas phase, so for the peristaltic pump with brushed DC motor would probably be the most dangerous setup.
Did he say “prevent it from fart circuiting” at 3:00 ?
Also wondering how long it will take him to figure out why it stops pumping when it’s pulled too much vacuum for the pump to overcome. Always vent your reservoir!