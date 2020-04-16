While the dark side of the moon wasn’t seen by humans until the middle of the 20th century, that side of the moon isn’t always dark, just hidden from view of Earth by a quirk of gravity. The more appropriate name for the other half of the moon is the “far side”, but while it gets just as much sunshine as the near side does it is dark to one thing in particular: man-made radio waves. That, along with the lack of an atmosphere and ionosphere on the moon, makes it a perfect place for a new telescope.
This telescope isn’t like something you’d set up in your back yard, either. It’s more similar to the Aricebo Observatory in Puerto Rico which uses natural topography to help form the telescope. The proposed telescope on the far side of the moon would use a robot to deploy a net along a fairly large crater to act as a parabolic dish, while another robot would suspend the receiver above the crater. The large size is necessary for viewing deep into space, but is also because of the low-frequency radio signals they hope to capture.
Building a dish like this on the moon is sure to be no easy task, especially since remote control on the far side of the moon is difficult for precisely the reasons that make this a good location for a telescope. But with an appropriate amount of funding and some sufficiently autonomous robots it should be possible. Plus, you never know what you’ll find when looking deep into space.
10 thoughts on “As A Matter Of Fact, It’s All Dark”
You would need a satellite in lunar synchronous orbit that would see the telescope and earth at the same time. The Chinese did this with their far side rover.
That, or a lot of storage on both the telescope and satellite? …. Well, maybe not. Do the processing onsite, and send the results downstairs.
Turns out that for this kind of thing, what you want is an all-sky telescope, so while you can do some processing on site, you really do need to send everything back to Earth. You don’t know, in advance, when “interesting things” might happen that you want to look at. And a lot of radio astronomy requires integrating over long periods of time, to “average out” the noise and detect very small sources.
Maybe L4/5 instead of orbit? I remember reading that the moon is kinda lumpy in density and orbits tend to decay quickly from changing gravity.
That’s because the aliens inside the Moon often move their heavy equipment around.
Or, run a fiber to the near side?
Then again a lot of the AT&T Long Line towers are available.
B*)
fiber would be vulnerable to a meteorite strike. I guess you could use a network of solar powered laser repeater towers if you didn’t want rfi at all.
Or… build a base next to the dish and send the astronomers to the scope.
There are always going to be bandwidth limitations in a link back to Earth.
You need a satellite, yes. “Lunar synchronous orbit” is a bit restrictive (depending on how you define ‘lunar synchronous’, I guess). A large enough polar (in the Earth-Moon plane) halo orbit about Earth-Moon L2 works fine.
NASA’s planned Gateway could act as a relay.
Otherwise you could always just store-and-forward data if they’re not in view at the same time.
Turns out that people are working on this. For one thing, you really only need to think about low frequencies (<50 MHz), because for higher frequencies, existing telescopes on Earth work better. Earth based telescopes are easier to maintain, repair, and communicate with (running fiber to somewhere in the desert is a lot easier than a optical or RF link to the Moon).
The problem with low frequencies on Earth is that the ionosphere blocks the signals, and of course, there's lots of RFI.
At low frequencies, you don't need a big dish like Arecibo or FAST. Instead, you want it to look more like LWA (http://www.phys.unm.edu/~lwa/abouthome.html) or MWA (http://www.mwatelescope.org/) or LOFAR (http://www.lofar.org/)
There's a proposed mission to put a 10km radio telescope with 128 antennas on the far side of the Moon, called FARSIDE, oddly enough. https://sservi.nasa.gov/articles/farside-final-report/
Shorter white paper: https://arxiv.org/pdf/1907.05407.pdf