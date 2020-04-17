Hackaday Podcast 063: Magnetic Gears, AI Green Screen, Plasma <3 Sharpie, And A Rubbery Drivetrain

Hackaday editors Mike Szczys and Elliot Williams sift for hacking gold from the past week. In this episode, we remember John Horton Conway’s Game of Life and its effect on novice programmers. We geek out adding screens to your car with an OBD-II hack, automating a Sharpie clicker as part of a plasma cutter, and 3D printing an incredible RC car that drives every wheel from a single motor. Plus we look at machine-learning for custom backgrounds in your video chats, take a gander at the coming generation of ePaper displays, and we get cultured about yeast.
Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along, and as always tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!
Episode 063 Show Notes:
New This Week:
- John Horton Conway, Creator Of Conway’s Game Of Life, Has Died
- Beyond Conway: Cellular Automata From All Walks Of Life
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Simple Demo Shows The Potential Of Magnetic Gears
- LIDAR Built On Familiar Platform
- A Tidy Little OBD Display For Your Car
- Plasma Cutter + Sharpie Is Surprisingly Useful
- The Evolution Of A 3D Printed Off-Road R/C Car
- Background Substitution, No Green Screen Required
Quick Hacks:
- Mike’s Picks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
Can’t-Miss Articles:
- Will 2020 (Finally) Be The Year Of Electronic Paper?
- Yeast Is A Hot Commodity; Brewing And Breadmaking During Lockdown
- White Labs
- Culture your own yeast
- Rajotte: The DIY Yeast Bible