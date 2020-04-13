It’s likely that many readers will have an OBD dongle through which they can peer into the inner workings of their car, but the chances are that most of us will have restricted our curiosity to the Bluetooth or USB interface it was supplied with. Not [Frederico Souza Sant’ana] though, because he’s modified his OBD dongle to expose the serial lines between its ELM327 OBD chip and its Bluetooth chip. These go to an Arduino, which powers a small information display to supplement the car’s dashboard. This can display a range of readings as can be seen in the video below the break, he has it monitoring the battery, the various temperatures in the engine bay, and the ignition parameters.
All the software and hardware details can be found in a GitHub repository. In hardware terms it’s a surprisingly simple unit, but it serves to remind us that OBD sniffer dongles are more versatile than we might at first imagine, and good for a bit more than hooking up our smartphones via Bluetooth. If OBD is something you’d like to visit in more depth, in the past we’ve featured an open-source OBD interface, and a retrospective look at the protocol.
3 thoughts on “A Tidy Little OBD Display For Your Car”
I bought one of the generic bluetooth ODB II dongles a couple of years ago just to link to my Android smartphone and I ended up using it a couple of times and then left unplugged since.
They are sort of fun and interesting but I don’t see where the real use for them comes. This article sort of highlights it, it’s a really technically interesting build but… where is the long term point?
I’m thinking it depends on the features a car comes with…
This display could be useful displaying Intake Manifold Temperature as “outside temperature” on a car that doesn’t have such a display.
Or “engine temp” for a car that only has a red/green/blue LED.
All of the gauges in your car are fake. They don’t move because “people” are dumb and don’t expect anything on the dash but the speedometer to move. They would go to the dealer and complain “this gauge moves when I push the gas, and this gauge moves when it’s hot out or I turn on the A/C. Something’s wrong with the car!”
Car makers couldn’t figure out how to explain gauges to “people”, but knew that gauges are perceived as “premium” and had to remain, so they modified them so they don’t move. Some cars don’t even have sensors for the gauges in the dash! (For example, the Mazda RX-8 has an oil pressure gauge but no pressure sensor!. The gauge is 100% fraudulent.)
OBDII on your phone via a bluetooth dongle is the quickest, cheapest way to get useful values for things like oil pressure (if there is a sensor) and engine coolant temperature. It’s also the quickest and cheapest way to monitor long-term and short-term fuel trims (for tuning), engine load, closed- or open-loop control, transmission temperature (in some cars), emissions test readiness, fault codes, fuel consumption, and many, many other interesting things.