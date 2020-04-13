John Horton Conway, Creator Of Conway’s Game Of Life, Has Died

Programmers everywhere are familiar with Conway’s Game of Life: whether they’ve written a version themselves or simply seen the mesmerizing action resulting from the cellular automata, it’s a household name in all homes where code is spoken. On Saturday April 11th, 2020 its inventor and namesake, John Horton Conway passed away from COVID-19 at the age of 82.
Born in Liverpool, Conway received his PhD in mathematics in 1964 from Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge. He accepted a position at Sidney Sussex College, Cambridge which he held until joining the faculty of Princeton University in 1987. A brilliant mathematician, he received numerous awards and was well known for his work in combinatorial game theory, group theory, and theoretical physics.
Many readers will be familiar with his Doomsday algorithm which can be used to deduce the day of the week for any given date in your head. But by far the rockstar mathematics moment of developing Conway’s Game of Life in 1970 cements him a perpetual place of legend in computing lore. His original work on the concept used pencil and paper as the computing revolution had yet to make digital resources easily available, even to mathematics researchers like Conway.
The game uses an infinite grid of squares where all of the edges of the grid wrap around. Four simple rules (which can be boiled down to three if you’re clever) determine which cells live and which cells die during each frame of the “game”. The only parameters that are needed are the number and position of living cells at the start of the game, and the delay between each game frame. But the effect of this simplicity is not to be understated. The game can be coded by a novice — and it’s become a common challenge in University course work. Small errors, or intentional tweaks, in the implementation have profound effects on behavior of the game. And the effect on the person programming it for the first time can be long lasting. You could call it a mathematics gateway drug, grabbing the curiosity of the unsuspecting mind and pulling it down the rabbit hole of advanced mathematics discovery.
We’d love to celebrate his life by hearing your own stories of programming the Game of Life in the comments below. If you haven’t yet had the pleasure, now’s a great time to take on the challenge.
[Game of Life example shown in this article is John Conway’s Game of Life – 1.0 written in Python by Nick Jarvis and Nick Wayne]
10 thoughts on “John Horton Conway, Creator Of Conway’s Game Of Life, Has Died”
I last saw him on the youtube channel Numberphile, he seemed kind and was sharp as a dagger. Rest in peace and thoughts go out to those he left behind.
I’ve programmed Conway’s Game of Life numerous times on different platforms. My fondest memory is the most recent adventure. On my way home from the 2018 Hackaday Belgrade conference I had the retrocomputing badge in hand. It ran a BASIC emulator and had 16 save/load slots. I used those slots like revision control as I programmed the game on the badge itself.
It worked, but definitely had a few bugs. Debugging was very difficult, and working with memory was very interesting to me as I was dealing with swapping out arrays for buffering each frame.
The game is simple, it’s everything else you have to think of along the way that gets to be hard. But I love the game and the feeling of magic you get from seeing it play out through each iteration.
RIP John
The game of life belongs to a wider category called cellular automata.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cellular_automaton
It was invented before Conway, but his work popularized the topic. By varying the rules of the game, it can be shown that some systems break down to chaos while others always stop, and a subset of possible rules that exist “on the edge of chaos” produce systems that are capable of universal computation. Conway’s Game of Life is one of them. Rule 110 is another.
It was 199[56], when I grabbed a free (incapable of producing exe files) version of Visual Basic off a cover disk of maybe PC Format. I had a not too comprehensive book and little knowledge of Windows so I created some kind of grid (I don’t remember how) and put different characters in the cells (X and O) to mark their states. It worked. Although, I am not sure I programmed edge wrapping properly.
In 1972, I was attending Rice University, taking an intro to computing course. They course language was APL – a curious and annoying language – but, with its matrix operations, just right for writing the Game of Life. It was the first program I ever wrote for my own amusement…followed by many many more in the decades that followed.
RIP John Conway :(
The most mind blowing to me was the game of life coded entirely from cells within the game of life.
Knowing full well that this is real, possible and believable. I call bullshit. Next thing you’re going to tell me that you can build a flying machine that is not dependant on a lighter than air gas and which can carry humans across oceans.
> The game uses an infinite grid of squares where all of the edges of the grid wrap around.
It is either infinite or all the edges wrap around. Can’t be both.
I first wrote a version of Conway’s Life in 1986 on a Commodore 64 in BASIC. I later re-wrote it in assembler, much faster.