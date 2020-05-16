Since their being revealed to our community over a year ago, the various ultra-cheap microcontrollers in the sub-ten-cent price range have attracted a lot of interest but not so many projects. Their slightly annoying programming and PIC12-derived architectures present a barrier not mitigated by their price, when picking up an Atmel or other processor represents a much easier choice. That’s not to say that they aren’t slowly making an appearance though, and a cracking example comes from [Tim], who’s used a Padauk microcontroller to make an addressable 7-segment display. If you’re used to addressable multi-colour LEDs, this extends the idea into the world of numerical information.
The result is a PCB little bigger than the 7-segment display it serves, with interlocking 0.1″ pin connectors allowing daisy-chaining of modules. The extreme low cost of the parts makes it an attractive solution. Software wise it’s driven in a similar manner to addressable LEDs, and he goes into significant detail on its protocol. The firmware can be found in a GitHub repository. He directs readers to the Easy PDK programmer and the Small Device C compiler, which should be of interest to anyone tempted by these processors.
5 thoughts on “Ultra-Cheap Microcontroller Powers Addressable 7-segment Display”
Dave from eevblog currently is in the middle of a series on this. recommended watching materil
Yeah, I am totally impressed by the amount of work that have been done by the community.
Will have to remember this for when I run out of 7447s, shift registers, and stripboard in about 25 years time at the rate I’m using the stash…
Once you want to drive more than 3 or 4 digits, you would try to multiplex the display as the cost goes up as you pile on uC per digit. e.g. STM8 that goes on for sale at $0.20 from time to time can drive up to 6 digits multiplexed + UART Tx and Rx. It got a decent open source and free licensed commercial compiler.
Just received my CH552 in SOP16 format, 0.30EUR per chip (could not found a source in Europe, with Coronavirus shipment from Aliexpress took 3 months to arrive) I should be able to achieve the same.
WIll try this code today:
https://github.com/diodep/ch55x_jtag