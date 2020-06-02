Fusion For STM32: Development Board With Debugging And Programming Via WiFi

Clearly profiling itself as the Lamborghini or Ferrari of the STM32 development board world, MikroElektronika’s current (8th) revision of their Fusion development board was released last year with support for not only flashing but also debugging the attached STM32 MCU via the onboard WiFi module. The Serbian company’s pricing for the bare board without MCU modules or any other peripherals appears to be around 300 USD/Euro. Additional MCU boards cost between $28 – $60 each.

As the official product page explains, the board is combined with the CodeGrip software to manage the board either via USB-C (driver-free) – which also allows one to configure the WiFi option – and via WiFi. Peripheral boards are added via the 5 onboard MikroBUS expansion slots, either with existing boards, or custom MikroBUS boards. The power supply is also onboard, powered via USB, a barrel jack connector, or an external battery.

The use of WiFi to connect to the board would allow for it to be easily managed and debugged when it’s in a less convenient location than one’s desk, which would seem like a major boon.

Obviously it’s not a cheap board, and the MCU cards each cost about as much as a Nucleo or Discovery board from ST would cost, making it hard to justify purchasing it for anything but a professional environment. However, the tantalizing thing here is probably that so much of the design details are available, from the expansion bus to the pin-out and schematic of the MCU cards (STM32F767ZG version).

The MCU cards use the Hirose FX10A-168S-SV and FX10A-168P-SV(71) connectors, all readily available. This opens the possibility of developing compatible MCU cards. An MCU card template project can for example be found here.