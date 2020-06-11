Learning About VNAs

We live in a good time to be an electronics geek. It used to be only the richest or shrewdest among us had a really good oscilloscope, while these days it is entirely feasible to have a scope that would have cost a fortune a few decades ago, a logic analyzer, arbitrary waveform generator, and what would have once been a supercomputer and still not be in debt. One of the cooler pieces of gear for people working on RF electronics is a vector network analyzer (VNA) which used to be exotic, but now can be bought for very little. But what do you do with it? [W2AEW] has the answer.

We always look forward to a video from [W2AEW]. Even if we know about the subject he covers, we usually pick up something new or interesting. Like all of his videos, this one is intensely practical. Not a lot of drawing but plenty of scope shots and experimenting.

After all, you know that capacitors and inductors cause a different phase shift, but actually seeing it when switching out components live, is unforgettable. Besides, when he does do some “charts” we really like his pointer.

We looked at the NanoVNA which runs about $50. If you have money to burn, we liked the pricey Analog Discovery 2 which is not only a VNA, but a lot of other instruments, too.