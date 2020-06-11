If you’ve ever tried to solder to aluminum, you know it isn’t easy without some kind of special technique. [SimpleTronic] recently showed a method that chemically plates copper onto aluminum and allows you to solder easily. We aren’t chemists, so we aren’t sure if this is the best way or not, but the chemicals include salt, copper sulfate (found in pool stores), ferric chloride as you’d use for etching PCBs, and water.
Once you have bare aluminum, you prepare a solution from the copper sulfate and just a little bit of ferric chloride. Using salt with that solution apparently removes oxidation from the aluminum. Then using the same solution without the salt puts a copper coating on the metal that you can use for soldering. You can see a video of the process below.
We did a bit of reading and found that artists use copper sulfate and salt to etch aluminum, sometimes with the addition of sodium bisulfate. Of course, you can also solder aluminum using special flux compounds and high temperatures. It also depends on the type of aluminum, and we wondered if this method would work on something other than a can.
Maybe this technique will let us make more use of aluminum foil. Historically, welding is always a problem, too.
5 thoughts on “Solder To Aluminum”
So, the easiest way to solder aluminum is to not solder aluminum.
Now you’re thinking! The easiest way to do anything is not to do it! Works every time.
I *think* this should work with 1000, 2000, 3000, and 7000 series wrought aluminium. I’m more dubious about the other wrought alloys and a lot more dubious about the casting alloys. Pop cans are 3000-series.
It’s also possible that a flux made of this stuff would be helpful in aluminum casting. Surface oxides don’t melt in the crucible and result in weak areas in at-home castings, because no matter how much you try to filter the oxides off the surface, there are still some in the melt itself. Finding something that can dissolve them would be really nice for people trying to recycle scrap aluminum through back yard foundries.
I’ve plated on aluminum castings before by putting them in lye solution until the bubbles appear then using copper sulphate right after that before it re-oxidises.
Oh by the way, sulphuric acid is meant to be a way to get an extra tough oxide coating on aluminum in an anodising type process, so use fresh copper sulphate solution and a copper anode.