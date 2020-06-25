Grey Gear: French TV Encryption, 1980s Style

Who among us didn’t spend some portion of their youth trying in vain to watch a scrambled premium cable TV channel or two? It’s a wonder we didn’t blow out our cones and rods watching those weird colors and wavy lines dance across the screen like a fever dream.
In the early days of national premium television in America, anyone who’d forked over the cash and erected a six-foot satellite dish in the backyard could tune in channels like HBO, Showtime, and the first 24-hour news network, CNN. Fed up with freeloaders, these channels banded together to encrypt their transmissions and force people to buy expensive de-scrambling boxes. On top of that, subscribers had to pay a monthly pittance to keep the de-scrambler working.
In France, the first nationwide cable channel was Canal+, which debuted on November 4th, 1984. They might have adopted the VideoCipher system used in the States and been done with it, but they couldn’t — VideoCipher was meant for NTSC broadcast systems. French television is broadcast in SÉCAM format, which uses the same frame rate and number of interlaced lines as PAL, but processes the color information differently. Canal+ needed an encryption scheme to match. The system they came up, Discret11, with was simple and effective, but perhaps a little bit short-sighted.
Analog televisions used electron guns to paint the picture on the screen one line at a time very quickly. Discret11 encrypted the Canal+ signal simply by delaying the lines being drawn — filleting the picture by pushing the information off the screen to the right and back-filling it with blackness from the left. The system turned the audio into an unbearable whine by splitting up the signal into two bands and inverting the high and low ends.
Discret11 was named for the 11-bit key that it uses to seed a linear feedback shift register, which in turn computes the delay time for the lines. Subscribers had to enter this key into their decoder box, and Canal+ changed the key every month in an attempt to prevent piracy.
Schematics for a DIY de-scrambler began to be passed around a mere month after the service premiered. Although Canal+ continued on and became quite successful, the Discret11 encryption scheme was phased out by 1995.
Even so, the technology lives on as an artistic medium — you can buy a newfangled Discret11 encoder built from a decoder and make your own trippy videos.
Main image via @htp.syntonie
Got any old tech that you want us to look into? Send in your ideas for future installments.
7 thoughts on “Grey Gear: French TV Encryption, 1980s Style”
Oh the memories …
I now learn it was such a weak “scrambling”.
As a teenager in this era : it was such a gift to the “electronics” field in France ! maybe tens of electronics parts shops would strive from the sale of delay lines and MC68705 (to name the most “symptomatic” hints that somebody is building a “strainer” (passoire). The name comes from prisoners who would watch the scrambled TV sets through a pasta strainer to reduce the epileptic-unfriendly pictures.
When the signal used the much stronger encryption, the electronics parts shops died, one after the other.
Today there are only 2 shops that survived in Paris (online sales of Chinese parts for insignificant shipping costs did the rest).
Pretty cool, thanks for the hindsight!
You’re welcome !
It was my formative years, my “golden age” of learning the trade with whatever I could find… But I can easily swear : I never touched a decoder. From the very beginning, I was not interested in being a cheap customer and I invested early in tools and knowledge to design things by myself.
The slow and sad crash of the electronics landscape in Paris still aches me, since I could spend a whole afternoon, frolicking in the city, rummaging through their stock, discovering new stuff, buying cheap IDontKnowWhatThisIsButItLooksSoCoolOrICouldDesolderPartsFromIt
Here’s software that emulates this Pay TV system on video files: http://cryptimage.vot.pl/cryptimage.php
Another interesting project is HackTV that produces complete TV signal and can be outputted with cheap FL2K chipset adapter USB3 > VGA or HackRF. It can generate NTSC, PAL, SECAM test color bars, scramble video with Discret11, Nagravision Syster, Videocrypt, Eurocrypt (D2MAC) or insert any signals like Teletext, WSS: https://github.com/fsphil/hacktv
Somewhat similar situation in the UK to what YGDES describes in the 90s. If you were interested in PIC programming or smartcard readers the somewhat commodity nature of the greymarket satellite decoders put them in easier reach.
More recently I picked up a “decrypter box” at a yard sale for a cable radio station, which I assumed was gonna be out of date and useless, but I was also assuming it would have a PIC or something in it worth playing with… but nope, just two resistors, damn, at least I can use the box for a project.
PIC cards came later, in the early 2000s…
The 68705 prices crashed, DIY pirates moved to more sophisticated domain and Internet was the new key player (double entendre here). Tools would become easier to use, new “grey markets” replaced the old, more amateurish ones, the technological race went crazy…
And then, Youtube.
Yeah, Google killed the DIY market :-P