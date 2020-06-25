If you’ve ever had surgery, and you’re over a certain age, chances are good you’re familiar with the dreaded incentive spirometer. It’s a little plastic device with one or more columns, each of which has a plastic ball in it. The idea is to blow into the thing to float the balls, to endure that your lungs stay in good shape and reduce the chance of pneumonia. This unique air-powered clock reminds us a little of that device, without all the pain.
Like a spirometer, [Nir Tasher]’s clock has three calibrated tubes, each big enough to hold a foam ball loosely. At the bottom of each tube is a blower whose motor is under PWM control. A laser rangefinder sits below each ball and measures its height; the measurement is used by a PID loop to control the speed of each fan and thus the height of each ball. The video below shows that the balls are actually pretty steady, making the clock easy to read. It doesn’t, however, reveal what the clock sounds like; we’re going to go out on a limb here and guess that it’s pretty noisy. Still, we think it’s a fantastic way to keep time, and unique in the extreme.
[Nir]’s Air Flow clock is an early entry in the 2020 Hackaday Prize, the greatest hardware design contest on Earth. Everyone should enter something, or at least check out the cool things people are coming up with. It’s still early in the process, but there are so many neat projects already. What are you waiting for?
6 thoughts on “Measuring The Time Is A Breeze With This Air Flow Clock”
“If you’ve ever had surgery, and you’re over a certain age, chances are good you’re familiar with the dreaded incentive spirometer.”
Well I don’t know about the AND but yes I’m familiar with it.
Ah yes, it appears to cunningly combine the power draw of a nimo tube clock with the vertical height requirements of a grandfather clock, while simulating the cheery song of a domestic vacuum cleaner. As long as you have those three specific requirements of a timepiece, this is the perfect one for anybody.
Perhaps someone else’s house?
Great, and I don’t need Astronauts to run it!
This is wonderful.
I tried the same thing without a distance sensor, and found that it was very difficult to get the balls to fly halfway up the tube. They would basically either be at the bottom or flying out of the top of the tube. However if you put evenly spaced holes in the tube then you will see a stronger airflow – height relationship.
Sounds like your balls fit the tube too closely.