Hyundai Makes Push Towards Fuel Cell Trucking

Hyundai has begun shipping fuel-cell based heavy duty trucks to face off against battery-electric trucks in the commercial hauling market.
Battery electric vehicles, more commonly known as electric cars, have finally begun to take on the world in real numbers. However, they’re not the only game in town when it comes to green transportation. Fuel cells that use tanks of hydrogen to generate electricity with H2O as the main byproduct have long promised to take the pollution out of getting around, without the frustrating charge times. Thus far though, they’ve failed to make a major impact. Hyundai still think there’s value in the idea, however, and have developed their XCIENT Fuel Cell truck to further the cause.
400 km on 32 kg of Hydrogen
Hyundai has invested significant resources into the project, with the first 10 fuel cell trucks already shipped to Switzerland for use by commercial haulage firms, with plans for another 40 trucks to join in the field tests by the end of this year. The aim is to have 1600 trucks in service by 2025, meaning that there’s scope for production on the order of hundreds of units a year. This remains a drop in the ocean compared to global sales of millions per year for trucks in this class, but nevertheless shows a strong commitment to developing the technology.
With a range of 400 km on 32.1 kg of hydrogen, the trucks should have more than enough range between stops to do some serious work. While they’re unlikely to compete with diesel big rigs in the near term, short refueling times overcome one of the showstoppers present with all-electric vehicles. Hyundai’s next goal is to reach 1,000 km between refueling stops, which should come close to the average trucker’s shift length. The trucks use dual fuel cells capable of putting out 95 kW each for a total power of 190 kW. While this isn’t a huge number, the more important thing for such vehicles is torque. With the instant-on twist offered by electric motors, the Hyundai prime movers should hold their own against their classic diesel counterparts in this regard.
The company is no stranger to fuel cell technology, however. Like Toyota, they have had a presence in the marketplace for several years. The first major milestone for the Hyundai was the development of the Santa Fe FCEV, way back in 2001. Since then, they’ve forged ahead with new models in select markets around the world. The Nexo is the latest offering, with a 570 km driving range from 5.6kg of hydrogen. Despite being production ready, it’s not yet on open sale across the world. Limited infrastructure means owners in the US will have to relocate to California for the privilege.
Viability of Alternative Fuel Trucks
Cities around the world are pushing to eliminate fossil fuel vehicles, for the sake of both global climate and local pollution. While battery electric vehicles have traditionally been presented as the solution to this problem, their long recharge times and expense continue to draw detractors. While infrastructure is being built out around the world to support them, there remain significant edge cases that hamper take up for many.
Fuel cell vehicles have attractive qualities that circumvent some of the hangups people have about their battery-reliant cousins. Unlike a battery that can take, at best, tens of minutes to get a meaningful charge, fuel cell vehicles can replenish their hydrogen tanks in a similar time to that of conventional fossil fuel vehicles. In the ideal hydrogen-powered world, there’s also no need to have your own charger at home — simply drive to the hydrogen station and top up! Additionally, they maintain positive qualities like having no carbon dioxide output, not to mention other harmful pollutants like oxides of nitrogen and particulates. This is key for dense city centers that need frequent delivery of goods while maintaining strict emissions standards.
There remain two major bugbears of fuel cell technology. The first is infrastructure. As it stands, there are only a scattered handful of hydrogen refilling stations around the world. Despite fuel cell vehicles being on the market since 2014, only a few locations in the world actually have the necessary installations to make them usable. With a smaller installed base than their electric counterparts, this doesn’t look likely to change any time soon. The other is hydrogen production. Steam reforming techniques are cheap, but involve hydrocarbons that make the process dirty from an emissions standpoint, somewhat eliminating the gains of what is supposed to be clean transportation. Alternatively, electrolysis of water is a way to produce hydrogen that’s as clean as the electricity generation used to power the reaction. However, this is more expensive, and less efficient than simply using the electricity directly to charge a battery-powered vehicle.
The heavy haulage application of Hyundai’s trucks is a great opportunity for fuel cell technology, however. The problem of infrastructure is lessened for vehicles used in a commercial fleet. As they regularly operate out of depots, a small number of filling stations can be installed in a freight network at a more affordable cost, versus having to install hydrogen stations everywhere for the commuter population. Additionally, it’s possible for the companies involved to ensure that their hydrogen is sourced from clean processes in order to maintain the climate benefits of the project. It’s also a promising way for heavy vehicles to continue their work in and around cities that have banned more polluting vehicles. Battery-electric trucks are competing hard for this market, but for companies that wish to do away with the hassle of slow charge times, fuel cells will offer a compelling alternative.
The chances of fuel cells beating out battery electric vehicles in the commuter market seems slim, with offerings from the likes of Tesla, Nissan, and other automakers outselling their hydrogen rivals thousands of times over. However, the battle for clean trucking is only just beginning. With a viable solution to the recharging problem, and the possibility of building out hydrogen infrastructure along major freight roadways, there’s a good likelihood that the trucks hauling your next online order could very well be powered by fuel cells!
11 thoughts on “Hyundai Makes Push Towards Fuel Cell Trucking”
Hydrogen fuel cells sounds remarkable until one faces reality.
Producing hydrogen is remarkably inefficient. (the best process currently used doesn’t even touch 60% efficiency…)
And fuel cells, well, they aren’t any more efficient. (it is honestly a debatable topic if the hydrogen would have been more efficiently used in an internal combustion engine at current than in a fuel cell… Though, peak theoretical efficiency of a fuel cell is around 83%, but that isn’t what you get in current gen fuel cells, especially in practice…)
So what is the appeal of this technology?
Generally the hope that we might some day in the far flung future make it dramatically more efficient to start competing with batteries that has a charge/discharge loss of only about 10-30%.
Downside with batteries is their relatively high cost and weight, but their efficiency blows fuel cells out of the water.
Hydrogen though comes back with low self discharge unless you have a gass leak. (But self discharge of batteries is fairly non existent if you use the stored energy a day or two later… Storing the energy for months or years is a different story, but you don’t really have that charge/use pattern for a car/truck…)
How “hydrogen fueled” vehicles are even considered “environmentally friendly” is frankly beyond me.
And at the rate that super capacitors are improving, we might see them have a larger impact on electric cars/vehicles in general as well.
(BTW, I am Not saying that Fuel cells are a dead end that we shouldn’t explore. They do have their usage areas where they make a lot of sense, and long term energy storage for power grids would be one such place. (though, flow batteries are kinda taking that area with storm at the moment… And to be honest, flow batteries are likely going to conquer electric vehicles in general in the future.))
H2 production should be part of a combined cycle, using low grade heat from nuclear or natural gas* plants. While infrastructure isn’t there, I would think the push for adoption should be best focused on local/regional distribution hubs, where they could have their own bulk tankage even maybe local production, for use in their fleet.
* which only have politics and vested interests in the way of being bio-gas plants really.
“In the ideal hydrogen-powered world, there’s also no need to have your own charger at home — simply drive to the hydrogen station and top up!”
That’s not an advantage in my opinion. I already have all the infrastructure to charge an electric car at home and it’s the same stuff I use to charge my laptop, phone, power my toaster etc.
Now fast charging is something I don’t have at home, but don’t need since I’m not clocking up high mileage every day.
craigslist now has an “EV charger” check box in their apartment search criteria
They’re going to need an “EV charger for exclusive use of occupant” box, as I think there’s a handful of ~200 unit blocks in big cities that have like 4 chargers in the basement parking garage, which will of course always be occupied if they start advertising them.
I drive a Chevy Volt and charging at home is the best thing. I get home plug in and forget about it. When I wake up my car is fully charged and I am just charging on 120v 9amp.
In my opinion charging at home beats faster refueling. Since the only time you care about charging times is if you are traveling. I am looking into buying a Tesla Model 3 and it would only take me 1 hour of charging to drive 600 miles to the coast.
It does suck if you are unable to charge at home. But I think that will be solved as more people drive EVs.
A lot of EV brochures/blurbs/writeups make it sound like that you need to give up Level 1 charging to get level 2 charging. Which seems super inconvenient.
“I already have all the infrastructure to charge an electric car at home and it’s the same stuff I use to charge my laptop, phone, power my toaster etc.”
No, actually you don’t. You may have the wires and the outlets, but that’s not the same thing as saying you have the infrastructure.
If any substantial portion of the U.S. automobile fleet were suddenly replaced with rechargeable vehicles, our future would be one of rolling blackouts and utility prices so high that many would no longer be able to afford to heat/air condition their homes. It is a matter of simple supply and demand.
“We can fix that!” Can we? Solar has its place, but it is not a solution. Windmills kill birds, produce an infrasonic throb that can make people sick…even the tree-huggers don’t want them anymore. Tree-huggers don’t want hydro, either. How about nuclear? (I’m actually a fan of the molten-salt thorium architecture.) Try getting ONE of those approved in under 20 years.
Electric drive trains are awesome…efficient, powerful, fast, great torque at low end, quiet, long-lived, and easy to control to achieve sophisticated behavior. But rechargeable batteries for anything but scheduled, fixed-route use (like postal vehicles) is ridiculous.
The future definitely belongs to electric vehicles…*fuel-cell* powered electric vehicles. For what it’s worth I don’t think hydrogen is the way to go. The perfection of a practical methanol/ethanol fuel cell will be the kill shot for the internal combustion engine.
Molten salt reactors are probably as far into the future as fusion for actual power generation. Lots of expensive research needs to be done.
Instead, (somewhat) proven fast reactors cooled by molten metal are the way forward. Add fuel reprocessing and we a have a few centuries of power on uranium alone. By then fusion should be more then ready.
“Try getting ONE of those approved in under 20 years.”
Let’s try for 50 independent approvals, they’ll either spread too thin or wear themselves out trying to stop them all. Then build the best 10 of the ones that get through and shelve any spares for later.
Can we all agree to just focus on getting nuclear power approved in mass. Once that’s done I’ll buy into any one of these schemes but you pretending that your electric car hooked up to the coal plant down the street is any greener then the oil refinery down the street is just silly. Let’s get some nuclear going then we can all enjoy some properly clean high efficiency energy and go down whatever road we want for cars be it electric or hydrogen (which is just using electricity to convert into a storage form for quick refueling).