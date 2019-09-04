Are Hydrogen Cars Still Happening?

In every comment section, there’s always one. No matter the electric vehicle, no matter how far the technology has come, there’s always one.
“Only 500 miles of range? Electric cars are useless! Me, and everyone I know, drives 502 miles every day at a minimum! Having to spend more than 3 minutes to recharge is completely offensive to my entire way of life. Simply not practical, and never will be.”
Yes, it’s true, electric cars do have limited range and can take a little longer to recharge than a petrol or diesel powered vehicle. Improvements continue at a rapid pace, but it’s not enough for some.
To these diehards, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles may have some attractive benefits. By passing hydrogen gas through a proton-exchange membrane, electricity can be generated cleanly with only water as a byproduct. The technology holds a lot of promise for powering vehicles, but thus far hasn’t quite entered our daily lives yet. So what is the deal with hydrogen as a transport fuel, and when can we expect to see them in numbers on the ground?
Finally, A Clean Fuel?
Hydrogen is the most abundant element in the universe, as far as we currently understand it, and is present in great quantities in our oceans too. Readily available through the electrolysis of water and other chemical methods, it has yet to be used as a mainstream fuel. Hydrogen has many benefits, but also a few key drawbacks, and these all impact its potential use in vehicles.
Pros
Hydrogen is easy to find – every water molecule has two hydrogen atoms just sitting there, ripe for the taking. The simplest way to obtain it in pure form is through electrolysis, which can be a relatively clean process when powered by renewable sources of electricity. In many processes, it can also be used as a fuel while creating minimal pollution. When used to generate electricity in a fuel cell, the only byproduct is pure water. As the clock ticks down in the race to prevent irreversible climate crisis, these attributes make hydrogen a highly attractive choice for future energy needs.
As far as vehicles are concerned, being a liquid fuel, hydrogen has a big leg up on battery technologies. Refilling a tank can be achieved in a handful of minutes, something not yet possible with even the fastest charging electric vehicles. This promises to ease long trips and remove the spectre of range anxiety.
Cons
Hydrogen is highly flammable, something that humanity usually prizes in its liquid fuels. However, combined with the difficulty of containing the tiny atoms, this flammability is an outsized risk when handling hydrogen. Additionally, to store hydrogen in a compact and practical way for transport and energy use requires placing it under immense pressure, further compounding the problem.
Thus far, hydrogen also faces the classic chicken-and-egg problem of infrastructure. There are few hydrogen vehicles on the road, so there is little incentive to invest in a network of hydrogen refuelling stations. Conversely, as there are few refuelling stations, there is little demand for hydrogen vehicles.
The problems extend to distribution, as well. Unlike electricity, which can be sent down simple wires, hydrogen has to be delivered through tankers or pipelines. For trucks, safe storage is a problem once more, along with the fact that carting hydrogen around necessarily takes energy. Pipelines pose further problems, as hydrogen tends to cause embrittlement in metals and requires special management to deliver safely. We’ve covered the topic before, discussing the potential for domestic use of hydrogen in the UK.
The Current State of Play
There’s a long list of hangups holding hydrogen back from the mainstream. On top of this, the automotive industry has invested heavily in battery electric technologies. As the range of battery electric vehicles increases, and recharge times drop, the main competitive advantage of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles is being eroded, all before they hit the marketplace in real numbers.
Despite this, there are hydrogen vehicles on the market today. Hyundai are currently selling their new Nexo fuel cell vehicle in Europe, with limited numbers reaching Australia and California. Toyota have been selling the Mirai in markets with suitable infrastructure since 2014, and Honda’s FCX Clarity has also been available on a series of limited lease programs since 2008. Automakers have thus far kept a tight leash on these vehicles, as it remains impractical to sell them in areas without hydrogen refuelling stations. Unlike electric vehicles, installing a refuelling station at a customer’s home isn’t really an option either, further limiting the rollout.
Prices of fuel cell vehicles are exceptionally high, too – with a Nexo SUV retailing around $60,000 USD. This is largely due to the high cost of the fuel cell technology, which relies heavily on platinum and doesn’t yet enjoy the benefits of economies of scale. While stunts like making a cup of tea with fuel cell exhaust are amusing, it seems that consumer demand remains too low to push wider acceptance.
Potential For The Future
With EV recharging stations beginning to spread like wildfire, and ranges increasing with each new model, it may seem that battery EVs have an unassailable lead. With that said, there are still many edge cases where humble hydrogen may yet find its place in the market.
Battery EVs are great for urban commuters who travel only short distances each day. At the same time, for those stuck street parking on a regular basis, accessing charging infrastructure can be incredibly frustrating. Those with parking at their apartments may struggle to lobby for charger installation, too. For these people, the idea of a simple weekly fill up is far more palatable than spending an hour a week sitting at the service station.
Another area which may be well served by hydrogen is in larger vehicles. Buses and trucks often travel long distances in a single day. Drivers and operators don’t always have the time to take a vehicle out of commission to charge for hours, either. In these applications, hydrogen may serve as an easy way to reduce emissions. Additionally, many of these vehicles are operated out of depots serving many vehicles, which are already set up for refuelling. Installing hydrogen infrastructure on site would be relatively simple for a single refuelling point such as this.
There’s also the potential for fuel cells to act as a range-extender for battery electric vehicles. Whether as an add-on module, or an option at order time, it would be simple to integrate fuel cells into an electric vehicle to enable it to undertake longer trips without having to charge for excessively long periods.
While hydrogen doesn’t look like it will knock battery EVs out of the market any time soon, it may yet find its place in the market. Whether in heavy haulage, or as an alternative to batteries, it’s likely to be around for a while yet. Only time will tell!
you forgot to mention that electrolysis is very very inefficient you’d be better off using the wind power to recharge the batteries in a car
“When used to generate electricity in a fuel cell, the only byproduct is pure water.”
(Water) Vapour is also a greenhouse gas.
You are 100% correct, water vapor is a greenhouse gas.
Let’s build hundreds of nuclear power plants to feed the electric cars
that everyone says are the future.
We will need them if we get a lot more electric cars….
Hydrocarbon-powered engines release water vapor too, in addition to all the other stuff they spew. Just saying back to you.
Diesel exhaust contains a lot of water vapor.
During “Iraqi Freedom” the US Army was considering putting water collectors on the exhausts of their diesel vehicles to supply drinking water in the desert.
I think there’s a few other serious disadvantages of hydrogen that you failed to mention:
– It will always be a less efficient process than charging an electric vehicle. First, you have to make the hydrogen. Then you have to compress it, transport it, then use it to make electricity. Every single one of those steps is not 100% efficient. Compare that with charging an electric vehicle directly. You avoid a lot of the losses when comparing to the hydrogen route.
– Hydrogen embrittlement. As those little tiny particles of hydrogen try to escape, they often cause steel components to become brittle. This is a bit dangerous when dealing with high pressure systems. There’s also the inspections for high pressure systems (roughly every 10 years, from what I hear). No such inspections are needed for purely battery electric vehicles.
– Hydrogen powered vehicles will be more expensive to produce. You still need an electric drive train and a (much smaller) battery. But you also need high pressure tanks and a fuel cell stack. Economies of scale are driving down prices of lithium ion batteries to the point where it’s unlikely that a fuel cell stack will ever be cheaper. There’s going to be more parts to a hydrogen fueled vehicle compared to a BEV, which means manufacturing/assembly costs are likely going to be higher as well.
– Hydrogen filling stations are expensive to build, compared to EV chargers. I’ve heard estimates of low-seven figures for a hydrogen filling station, while a level 3 charging station is a fraction of that price.
– Working on hydrogen powered vehicles like the Mirai requires a number of steps to vent the hydrogen tanks before they can be worked on. This likely means repairs are going to take longer (and consequently more expensive).
– Most of the hydrogen being sold now is coming from steam cracking of methane. So from an environmental perspective, it’s still not as clean as using renewable energy to charge a battery electric vehicle. (Call me a conspiracy theorist, but I think existing oil and gas companies would be delighted if people bought hydrogen powered vehicles, as it means they can keep selling natural gas to make hydrogen. It doesn’t affect their business model as much as vehicles switching to electricity).
Don’t get me wrong – hydrogen powered things are cool. But the use cases for passenger vehicles just aren’t strong enough to justify purchasing a hydrogen powered car when a battery electric vehicle costs so much less – regardless of charging time.
While inspections may not be necessary for battery EVs, don’t forget that you do have to replace the entire battery pack every 10ish years.
So far, for properly thermally managed packs, the life spans are proving to be a lot better than originally thought. There’s some neat data collected that have shown that Model S battery packs are lasting a really long time – like 500,000 km or more. At least the Tesla packs seem to level out around a 90% capacity, then seem to lose capacity much slower after that initial drop. Nissan Leaf packs (air cooled, different chemistry) haven’t held up as well
Even if a pack does decrease in it’s usable capacity, ones that are failing in that way are being turned into grid storage. And once they are no longer good for that, they can still be shredded and recycled.
Hydrogen tanks are also not “instant refuel”.
Reason being that steel is not strong enough to contain the high pressure in a reasonably light tank. Carbon fiber composites are used instead, which introduces a problem where compressing the hydrogen too fast causes the epoxy glue to soften up and the tank ruptures. The refueling speed is limited by the cooling rate of the tank, which is not limitless because the carbon fiber composite isn’t very good at conducting heat.
So you’ll be sitting at the pump for 15-30 minutes anyways, which is not significantly better. You’ll still have a line of cars all the way around the block to the service station every rush hour when everyone wants to refuel.
And the irony is that if the hydrogen car was designed to use methane instead (SOFC instead of PEM), it could carry 4x the energy in the same volume and pressure, and you wouldn’t have the loss of steam-reforming natural gas into hydrogen.
And you could refuel at home from the domestic gas line, with your own little gas compressor – just like with the electric car. You could also buy propane canisters, since a SOFC is already able to burn carbon and it doesn’t mind which hydrocarbon gas you use (technically, even diesel if you heat it to a vapor).
Thanks Joel. When I saw the “cons” section of the article and how many were missing, I was dreading having to write up the needed response listing all of them. You just saved me half an hour.
Note to article author – please do your homework next time.
Researchers at the University of Calgary have recently discovered a method to produce pure hydrogen from oil wells. By injecting O2 downhole they are able to crack larger hydrocarbons and liberate hydrogen atoms from the oil. Filters on the well bore allow only this hydrogen to surface leaving the heavier molecules in the ground and producing pure hydrogen at the wellhead without any further refinement needed. This tech has potential to swing things in favour of fuel cell vehicles, and clean power generation via hydrogen.
And pumping CO2 into the ground sequesters a greenhouse gas! Win-Win!
(tongue in cheek)
In Mulberry FL the coal power station was injecting their co2 under the aquifer. It combined with the limestone and turned to stone basically. It’s really the only way to grab co2, at the source. I was looking forward to sparkling water out of our taps but it didn’t happen!
I misread O2 as CO2 (sigh!)
Injecting O2? Yeah, that oughta crack some hydrocarbons.
Maybe “cracking” isn’t the appropriate term, I am not a chemist, but according to this article it involves pumping oxygen down-hole:
https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2019-08/gc-seh081819.php
Just imagine that every family in the street has one car and it’s electric… and every evening they all will be drawing large amounts of current to charge their car. This additional power consumption comes on top of the normal power consumption. Now HOW well does the electrical grid handle that extra huge peak load?
This is not to be neglected and is a problem that does need to be solved, in the mean time electrical cars are too expensive for most so this isn’t an issue…yet.
And as “buying power” for the middle class consumers continues to deteriorate, even ICE powered cars will be too expensive for daily use, so the point will be moot. The wealthy and bureaucrats will have their personal vehicles (petrol, hydrogen, and/or electric) while the rest of humanity gets shoved into overcrowded mass transit for their daily commute.
That’s already solved. People in warmer climates run air conditioners all day long. Humans also tend to be very active during daytime hours doing things like warming coffee, lighting rooms, and playing music. This activity dramatically reduces when they are in an energy conserving state known as sleep. During periods of the day when a lot of humans are sleeping, known as night, the electric generation infrastructure is operating at 20% of peak-day power demand. Connect the car to a smart grid that provides bi-directional feedback on ideal real-time power-draw to both make the grid operate efficiently during the night with it’s abundant spare capacity and to save the home/car owner money.
Seriously though. I know several people that have home battery banks and a smart meter from the power company. Energy is cheap during the night. They charge the bank at low cost overnight and run off batteries during the day. Saves a lot of money even with the capitol expense. Even Tesla considers this a core market.
Tesla wants you to use the powerwall as a solar storage system, but I see a huge market for them in ToU arbitrage. I suspect with sufficient rate deltas you could pay off a powerwall in less than ten years by just charging it at night and dumping the power back into the grid during the daytime (never mind your own consumption).
Which, by the way, is exactly what the power companies would like you to do.
That said, wholesale energy storage is really the next evolutionary step in the power grid. We’re slowly getting to the point where local solar production is no longer out of the ordinary. See also “Duck Curve.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Duck_curve#/media/File:Duck_Curve_CA-ISO_2016-10-22.agr.png
Wholesale energy storage isn’t going to happen with batteries though, because the size/demand of those batteries outstrips the industry ability to scale up lithium, cobalt, etc. production. When you’re building batteries in the terawatt-hour scale to deal with things like seasonal variability of solar/wind power, plus fitting all the cars with batteries, you’re talking about 10,000+ times the present WORLD output of these materials.
You could potentially dig up as much, but scaling the industry up while expecting the prices to go down simultaneously just doesn’t work. Price goes up when demand goes up and vice versa – the industry has to recoup the investments for expansion, and that can only work if they can charge you more for the product – but that then prevents anyone from building the batteries because they’re too expensive for the users.
Instead, large scale energy storage – if you want it faster than the next century – has to happen by synthetic hydrocarbons. People are going to synthesize methane, and other chemicals from it, and that’s already happening – power-to-gas pilot plants are operational around the world.
>” During periods of the day when a lot of humans are sleeping, known as night, the electric generation infrastructure is operating at 20% of peak-day power demand.”
What power would you dispatch to the grid in order to charge the electric cars?
The irony is that when everyone charges in the wee hours, there’s no solar power and wind power is available only randomly, so you have to kick up huge diesel generators and gas turbines to charge the cars.
This is the elephant in the room that no one wishes to talk about.
The maths just doesnt add up.
Then add in all the turcks and buses and trains and planes where everone is fiddling with electric power.
Suddenly we need to build around 100 more nuclear power stations, or shall we say around 8000 globally to deal with emerging markets too?
Or fill millions of sq miles with solar panels and battery storage which doesn’t have a long life.
Sounds like you haven’t done any of the math. There’s all those power plants and windmills that nobody wants to buy power from at night.
The reason they don’t want to buy the power is because it comes and goes randomly, and the backup power to replace it is expensive.
Solar lasts 30 years. Batteries currently suck, but you don’t need them anyway at first.
Most demand is already daytime, and we can invent better batteries by the time we’re done replacing the daytime demand.
The maths literally adds up, and it’s perfectly doable, see my comment below.
Oddly enough we can calculate this pretty easily, certainly for the UK.
In 2017, UK vehicles travelled 254.4 billion vehicle miles. On my Renault Zoe I get 4.2 miles per KWh, so that’s 254.4e9/4.2 = 60.6e9 KWh or 60.6 TWh. Let’s assume all charging takes place overnight, that’s: 165GWh every night or a sustained 20.7GW over an 8 hour night-time period.
Since the National Grid in the UK can supply up to 63GW, this means charging every vehicle by electricity is easily within its capabilities: the grid can cope now.
In addition, because it takes roughly the same amount of electricity to refine a litre of petrol (gasoline) as it does to drive an EV for the kind of distance we can get from a litre of petrol in an ICE car, we already have the generational capability too.
However, that’s not acceptable in the long term, because we can’t use fossil fuels to provide electricity in the future (the UK grid is already >30% clean). If we assume that it’ll take about 30 years to full transfer to EVs, i.e by 2050, then that means we need to generate an extra 2.02TWh of electricity per year, which amounts to a sustained 700MW of more renewable electricity per year (63GW/3 / 30).
All of this is perfectly feasible.
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/741953/road-traffic-estimates-in-great-britain-2017.pdf
That’s nice, but the UK is roughly the population of California and Texas in an area roughly the size of Idaho. The math for the USA is entirely different, and, frankly, matters a lot more.
My wife’s QC lab had a gas-phase chromatograph. It used H2 as the transport fluid. That meant there were H2 tanks just outside the lab, and they happened to be near the area where the fork-lift trucks went by all day long. Heavy barriers directed the fork lifts on a detour around the tanks, to avoid any accident. Every day the barriers were found to be moved away, and the fork lifts went zipping by, inches from the tanks. Every day she would move them back.
One fine day the company president came by and talked about safety. My wife asked him, “Do you really mean what you said about safety?” “Yes,” he said. She told him her story. He sent the plant manager a directive about safety. Things happened, and the barriers finally stayed where they were supposed to be, but there was a lot of resentment. My wife could eat the hatred with a spoon.
She does not work there any more, and is happier without having to store H2.
If your wife was strong enough to move those heavy barriers daily, I’m surprised anyone would mess with them!
“She great woman! Strong like bull!” -Uncle Tanous
” Things happened, and the barriers finally stayed where they were supposed to be, but there was a lot of resentment. My wife could eat the hatred with a spoon.”
Till accidents happen and haters start dying.* People can be their own worse enemy sometimes.
*People wouldn’t mind the Darwin so much except the innocent suffer, and property gets damaged.
Yes, I’m going to be That Guy.
Lewin misstates the arguments against electric cars. I love my EV. It has ALL of the low-end torque and it’s incredibly efficient. It serves all of my needs within 200 miles of home, which is the vast majority of my driving.
The argument against EVs is that if they are universally adopted then it would eliminate the freedom of people to take road trips whenever they like unless we decide to pour an unfathomable amount of money into overhauling the electrical infrastructure.
I have 40 years of experience driving up and down I-5 from the Bay Area to San Diego. Looking at a typical gas station in the Central Valley, you’d find (just to make the math easy) 10 pumps. Each one delivers liquid energy at a rate of something like 5 MW (a gallon of gas is 33.4 kW-hr and you can dispense 20 gallons in maybe 5 minutes). It doesn’t matter how fast you charge an EV. If you want to replace all the petromobiles going up and down I-5, you need to achieve a *throughput* that requires each gas station equivalent to pump out energy at a rate of ~50 MW (if you charge more slowly than pumping gas, then you have to scale horizontally to an equivalent level. So a whole parking lot full of 100 kW EVSEs or literally acres of L2 EVSEs and enough beds for everyone to sleep overnight). That’s the equivalent of about 50,000 homes. Scaling up to that level would require revolutionary upgrades to our electric infrastructure, and would require them in places where there’s almost no comparable electric infrastructure currently in place.
You bring up a very good point which I hadn’t really considered before. There are many places where such upgrades would be extremely difficult and expensive, and perhaps even impossible.
You rent. In 20 years, few people will own cars. It wont make sense when you can lease an autonomous one by-the-minute to drive you (and some neighbors along the way) to work.
One side issue with the idea that “in the future everyone uses JonyCab” is that it becomes another loss of privacy.
Yes, I use Uber and Lyft on occasion, but does anyone have any real confidence that those databases are private?
Back to the point, though, those JonyCabs have to be charged too.
I think the better solution to the road trip problem are rental pusher-trailers for EVs. In the short term they can be gasoline powered. And there have been enough proofs of concept for those to show that it only takes something like a motorcycle engine for it to work – maybe 30-50 kW (60 hp). Just enough to handle level ground cruise. With 60 kW-hr of battery, the EV itself can do everything else.
“Yes, I use Uber and Lyft on occasion, but does anyone have any real confidence that those databases are private?”
I hope not!
https://www.theregister.co.uk/2018/04/12/uber_aws_database_hack_ftc/
I’ve often wondered why people seem to completely ignore the possibility of running a fairly normal internal combustion engine directly on hydrogen (similar to a natural gas conversion). I’ve seen it done so I know it is possible, though not without its own set of difficulties of course. The infrastructure for building huge numbers of cheap IC engines already exists, and the metallurgical and other changes needed to make this work would probably be achievable with a much lower costs than trying to implement a fuel-cell based system. It wouldn’t be a perfect solution, but it might be a decent intermediate step, as it would allow most existing vehicles to be converted relatively easily (“relatively” being the key word).
You can take this a step further and just run a vehicle on compressed natural gas. CNG has just as much potential to be done in a carbon-neutral manner as pure H2 (neither of which are carbon neutral today).
Consider that most hydrogen production is from gas anywy, cut out the middle man.
It’s often flared off to produce petroleum products, considered waste !
Honda did CNG cars quite well. They burn well and have significately less emissions.
EV’s are like running on waste veg oil.
It’s all nice green and hippy but it doesn’t scale at all.
Just virtue signalling and/or taking advantage of government grants which come about from virtune signalling.
Well, EVs are also a whole lot of fun to drive and they’re vastly more efficient than anything using the Carnot cycle.
“I’ve often wondered why people seem to completely ignore the possibility of running a fairly normal internal combustion engine directly on hydrogen (similar to a natural gas conversion).”
When BMW tried it (a number of years ago) the engine required 2 superchargers, and still had weak output.
[citation needed] Something about the energy density of hydrogen or something mumble mumble.
“hydrogen has to be delivered through tankers or pipelines”
Why? If you’ve got a garden hose and a power outlet can’t you crack hydrogen on site?
1. The cost of water in many places makes local hydrogen production cost prohibitive.
1a. If you’re on the coast, using sea water means desalinating it first.
2. You still have to store it, because you can’t crack hydrogen (reasonably) at the rate you would want to dispense it.
I have much greater worry: hydrogen is abundant here on Earth only because it is very tightly bound in heavy molecules. Any gaseous hydrogen released or leaked is out of this planet very fast. Having enough water, and by that I mean geologically enough, so that plate tectonics work, is what makes Earth different from e.g. Mars. Sloppy and shortsighted as we humans are, using hydrogen on global industrial scale would be a sure way to really seriously and truly irreversably f*ck up this planet for good, on a scale on which anthropogenic global warming is but a joke. Runaway global warming has been seen in geological past, and it was a disaster, but Earth recovered eventually. But if the water is gone, it is a game over. So please, pretty please, avoid using pure hydrogen as main energy carrier.
I don’t think you need to worry.
It’s a gigantic logical leap to believe that we could decide that our transportation needs would be best met by turning sea water into H2, and even if it were, there are just short of a trillion gallons of sea water, and the hydrogen cycle would not be anything close to 100% lossy from an atmospheric-shedding perspective.
Besides, over a long enough timeframe the Sun expands and cooks away everything on the surface anyway.
Even if we build a Dyson Sphere it will eventually run out. No solution will be permanent. We are only up to 2019 AD and seeing just a hundred years with petrochemical resources now having a definite limit which we WOULD go to war over, plus we keep botching it up with nuclear. Please do remember we need the environment healthy if we want to survive even just another 1000 years, much less beyond, and we’ve been botching that too.
Rely on humans to make the right choices! ROFL…. gimme a break! We’re the ones causing it! Cave men did great for a lot longer than we have in this supposed intelligent and enlightened world, and I feel we will be going back in that direction, forced by the planet… but… then we will survive but at much lower numbers and many more bows and arrows. I don’t like this as the end result for current society, but nobody really has an answer. We need to lay a lot more faith in that expanding our scientific knowledge provides the only potentially possible path UPWARDS. Nothing we have now even comes close and the planet has already been warning us.
The solution is everything. It’s responsible nuclear power (by the way, nuclear power is still one of the least dangerous electricity production methods in terms of lives-per-tW-hr), it’s increased use of renewables, it’s carbon-neutral fuel production, it’s carbon sequestration, it’s efficiency improvements, it’s reforestation and management, and – yes – it’s probably even going to require a little bit of terraforming (some suggest releasing anti-greenhouse compounds into the upper atmosphere).
I am optimistic that we can gradually work around the problem to make a better tomorrow. The past has shown that we’ve done that time and time again.