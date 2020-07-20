Minecraft is a game about exploring procedure-generated worlds. Each world is generated from a particular “seed” value, and sharing this seed value allows others to generate the same world in their own game. Recently, the distributed computing project Minecraft@Home set about trying to find the seed value of the world shown in the Minecraft title screen, and have succeeded in their goal.
The amount of work required to complete this task should not be underestimated. 137 users contributed 181 hosts with 231 GPUs to the effort, finding a solution in under 24 hours. The list of contributors to the project is a long one. It appears the method to find the seed involved comparing screenshots from various seed worlds to the original image. This took a lot of reverse engineering in order to calculate the camera FOV and other settings of the original capture, such that the results could be compared accurately. Interestingly, the group found two seeds that can generate the requisite world, suggesting the world generator code has some collisions between seed values.
We’re not sure what’s more astounding, the amount of work that went into the project, or that there’s a distributed computing project tackling advanced Minecraft research. Either way, we’re no strangers to Minecraft hacks around these parts. Video after the break.
4 thoughts on “Finding The Random Seed Of Minecraft’s Title Screen”
> Interestingly, the group found two seeds that can generate the requisite world, suggesting the world generator code has some collisions between seed values.
Can someone with the necessary experience weigh in here? My thoughts are below.
My gut says that this should not be that surprising. I’m thinking of random systems where the internal state space is much bigger than the entropy possible for the seed. Or would it be more precise to say the intended state space is much larger than the internal state space of the generator.
Famous example of this is using the Fisher-Yates shuffle for a deck of cards (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fisher%E2%80%93Yates_shuffle#Pseudorandom_generators) the intended state space of a deck of cards is 52! which is over 225 bits. But most random modules will wont supply this.
Python 2.7 looks to be a case in point (https://github.com/python/cpython/blob/2.7/Lib/random.py#L32) uses MT19937 (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mersenne_Twister) which provides only 32 bits!
The possible or intended state space of Minecraft maps is probably humongous, while the random generator likely has a much smaller state space.
I re-read this and don’t think I explained my self well
https://imgur.com/a/eWn481F
Maybe this will help.
So the question isn’t will there be collisions (of course there will be) but how likely are they?
Notice the PRNG (typoed as PRN) state space is SMALLER than the seed space, and much smaller than the possible states of the output so only a tiny subset of it is utilized.
Then seed space (in bits) / internal PRNG space (in bits) = collision rate?
It’s more a form of the reverse. There are many intermediate values used as seeds for different parts of world gen. “World seed” tends to mean the top/main value when one doesn’t say otherwise.
All the other intermediate stages take a smaller number of bits out of that world seed, which have values of lesser bit counts taken from them, and so on.
You can think of it as generating 48 bits from the pRNG, then taking 8 of those bits for the terrain height map, then taking 7 bits from the height map to use for the biome map.
There will be two 7-bit values that match within the higher 8-bit value, so two different seeds that generate identical biome maps but different terrain maps on top of it.
There are even certain intermediate stages that are much much smaller, and ways to intentionally pick a seed such that two values out of it repeat in a predictable pattern, for instance always 16 off from each other. 16 being a chunk size (well, 16×16 blocks, but still)
In the code there are plenty of opportunities where they could have added in more bit shuffling or hashing or such to make such events more rare or harder to intentionally setup, but remember this isn’t crypto, it’s a game. Not only is there no need at all for that, but it can be quite fun in itself toying with these values, and ultimately fun is the entire point, no?
